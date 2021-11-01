Video: Does Riding Chainless Make You Faster?

Nov 1, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Tom Bradshaw is back with another one of his favourite low level science experiments! This time Tom is testing the hypothesis that riding with your chain off and thinking about braking, pumping and cornering makes you faster for when you put that chain back on.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Tom Bradshaw Sponsored


14 Comments

  • 23 1
 Well done, Tom! For the next experiment I vote you look to see if riding with only one stanchion is faster! I love my Lefty! Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
  • 3 0
 I'm actually developing a single-stanchion fork myself. It's called the "Righty." you need a custom hub and custom brakes, but other than that, there are no downsides! and it fits in the kashima rack, so you'll be set once you get your cybertruck setup. It's about 2 grams lighter than the lefty, so it should go great on your gravel bike!
  • 5 1
 @danielfloyd: Daniel - did you see the leaked Matte Black Cybertruck photos...SWOON! I'm going to have to get a new all blacked out eGravel Bike to match it...but do you think I should get the Performance Elite Kuat rack...the Kashima will clash no?

Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
  • 2 0
 Mister @notoutsideceo
I wanted to ask you, if you had to do this ( www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjVVNuraly8 ) lie detector test for your position at Outside.
If i wanna join your company, is this a common process?

THX for your response.
  • 1 0
 @Hamburgi: Only one way to find out...I'm looking for an EA!

outside.breezy.hr/p/0cd73db2584c-executive-assistant-to-the-ceo

Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
  • 7 0
 It probably won't make you faster uphill.
  • 2 1
 What's a ... uphill...?
  • 5 0
 i rode half a season in WBP chainless, def makes you a faster rider, but the real benefit is how quiet the bike is...
  • 2 0
 How about riding with your chain *on* and only thinking about braking, pumping and cornering?
Faster, slower or same as "riding with your chain *off* and thinking about braking, pumping and cornering"?
  • 1 0
 Absolutely. If you are riding at a bike park for a week without a chain your should will improve. But honestly at many bike parks it wouldn't be fun or realistic because there is so much pedaling required. Whistler is probably the best place that I know of to do it, but even there you'll do some hiking without a chain.
  • 2 0
 Not in Denmark it won’t!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Hell No, or maybe that's just me lol
  • 1 0
 Can you test if riding one wheel is faster next? Front or rear
  • 1 0
 I was worried he missed the point and did this on a hardtail....

Post a Comment



