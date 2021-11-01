Video: Does Riding Chainless Make You Faster?

Tom Bradshaw is back with another one of his favourite low level science experiments! This time Tom is testing the hypothesis that riding with your chain off and thinking about braking, pumping and cornering makes you faster for when you put that chain back on.
Faster, slower or same as "riding with your chain *off* and thinking about braking, pumping and cornering"?
