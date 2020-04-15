Video: Does Your Suspension Really Work Better Without a Chain?

Aaron Gwin's winning chainless run
at Leogang in 2015 is firmly cemented in the history books, and it's often cited as an example of how much better a bike's suspension can work without a chain. Is that actually the case? And what about pedal kickback, another phenomenon that some riders say they can immediately notice, while it's not an issue at all for others?
Steve Mathews from Vorsprung Suspension dives deeper into these topics with several excellent examples that make it easy to visualize exactly what's happening out on the trail.
If you'd like to learn more about anti-squat, Pinkbike's Dan Roberts recently put together an in-depth primer on the subject - you can read that here
.
xkcd.com/793
Me like ride mountain bike.
Me glad engineer man/woman design bike to make it ride good.
