Video: Does Your Suspension Really Work Better Without a Chain?

Apr 15, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

Aaron Gwin's winning chainless run at Leogang in 2015 is firmly cemented in the history books, and it's often cited as an example of how much better a bike's suspension can work without a chain. Is that actually the case? And what about pedal kickback, another phenomenon that some riders say they can immediately notice, while it's not an issue at all for others?

Steve Mathews from Vorsprung Suspension dives deeper into these topics with several excellent examples that make it easy to visualize exactly what's happening out on the trail.

If you'd like to learn more about anti-squat, Pinkbike's Dan Roberts recently put together an in-depth primer on the subject - you can read that here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Vorsprung


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Vallnord World Cups Cancelled]
102825 views
First Look: Fox's New Float X2 & DHX2 Shocks - Pond Beaver 2020 (Updated With Video)
62590 views
MicroSHIFT's New 10-Speed Advent X Drivetrain is Only $167 - Pond Beaver 2020 (Updated with Video)
60946 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Hope Produces Visors and Ventilator Parts]
50168 views
Field Trip: Sub-$3,000 Trail Bike Roundtable - Torrent vs Jeffsy vs Hightower vs Meta TR
49927 views
First Ride: Guerrilla Gravity's 160mm Gnarvana Enduro Bike - Pond Beaver 2020
48956 views
First Ride: RockShox's Updated DebonAir Air Spring - Pond Beaver 2020
48150 views
More Randoms: Flat Pedal Shoes, Less Expensive Brakes, Camera Packs, Sunglasses - Pond Beaver 2020
44859 views

18 Comments

  • 10 0
 He's so dreamy.
  • 31 0
 Username checks out
  • 1 0
 @sampolicky: BWAHAHA!
  • 6 0
 The main benefit of having your chain break is the motivation to not brake so much.
  • 2 0
 Yep. I’ve experienced it myself. One of my fastest runs on a local DH trail was after my chain broke near the top of the trail. There’s no motivation quite like the thought of having to push your bike on a DH trail.
  • 3 0
 You will learn to ride better without a chain though!
  • 5 3
 He lost me when he said the brakes were set up moto style "the proper way" lol
  • 1 0
 So, if you have one of those old school chain stay tensionsers will that help mitigate some of the downward inertia on the chain, and if so, what would the trade off be?
  • 3 1
 Stfu bike
  • 1 0
 @kleinblake: Yes, I heard those are really good, but the original ones hung beneath the chain stay, those are the ones I am referring to.
  • 3 0
 That why the future is with gearboxes and belts, Right ?
  • 3 0
 No
  • 1 0
 Not the conclusion of the video Wink
  • 1 0
 Holy sh*t that was hard to follow
  • 1 0
 Physics, am I right?

xkcd.com/793
  • 1 0
 I'd venture to say it works better because there is no chain
  • 1 2
 Too much math, engineering and physics...

Me like ride mountain bike.

Me glad engineer man/woman design bike to make it ride good.
  • 1 0
 Is this why the GT I-drives worked so well..... until they broke that is?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008857
Mobile Version of Website