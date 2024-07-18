Video: Travel Essentials, Kaz Talks Us Through the New Ibis, and a Very Special Banshee

Would you take a lap on the 2003 Banshee Scream? Heck yeah! In a heartbeat!

No thanks, I'd like to not be rattled in such a harsh way.

I'd consider it, in the right arena.

Other, let us know in the comments below! Responses: 36 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show. On today's show, Sarah Moore and Christina Chappetta talk about bike travel essentials that you don't want to be without! Mike Kazimer then takes us through a 2 Min of Tech segment where he chats about the updated Ibis Ripmo before we check out an absolute beauty of a classic mountain bike in Rate Readers' Rides. You'll want to stick around for that segment for sure!0:15 - Latest Enduro News3:56 - Bike Travel Essentials9:24 - 2 Min of Tech11:43 - Rate Readers' RidesWhat are some items you would NOT leave home without on your next biking trip?