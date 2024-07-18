Powered by Outside

Video: Travel Essentials, Kaz Talks Us Through the New Ibis, and a Very Special Banshee

Jul 18, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show. On today's show, Sarah Moore and Christina Chappetta talk about bike travel essentials that you don't want to be without! Mike Kazimer then takes us through a 2 Min of Tech segment where he chats about the updated Ibis Ripmo before we check out an absolute beauty of a classic mountain bike in Rate Readers' Rides. You'll want to stick around for that segment for sure!

0:15 - Latest Enduro News
3:56 - Bike Travel Essentials
9:24 - 2 Min of Tech
11:43 - Rate Readers' Rides

What are some items you would NOT leave home without on your next biking trip?

Would you take a lap on the 2003 Banshee Scream?







Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Weekly Show Christina Chappetta Mike Kazimer Sarah Moore


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,153 articles
2 Comments
  • 1 0
 That bike deserves hack to flat
  • 1 0
 Still riding an 07 Scream, absolute beast!!!







