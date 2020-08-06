Pinkbike.com
Video: Downhill Young Guns Tackle on the Legendary Psychosis Course
Aug 6, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
4000 vertical feet of racing. 7.3 k.m. of rough and rocky singletrack. One infamous entrance. Here's a taste of today's Mt7 Psychosis race from Golden, B.C. Full highlights (and results!) to come.
—
Crankworx
Regions in Article
Mount 7
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Elliot Jamison
Henry Fitzgerald
Lucas Cruz
Crankworx Summer Series 2020
4 Comments
Score
Time
9
0
ctd07
(45 mins ago)
4000ft (imperial) and 7.3km (metric).... I guess Canada is in the transitional period.
That's 13 football fields high and 1,377 F150 pick up trucks long for you Americans...
[Reply]
4
0
MindPatterns
(30 mins ago)
looks like an EWS stage!
[Reply]
2
0
watchtower
(12 mins ago)
Sam and Stevie are at the bottom loading their bikes up.
[Reply]
1
0
yerbikesux
(47 mins ago)
Greasy!
[Reply]
