Video: Downhill Young Guns Tackle on the Legendary Psychosis Course

Aug 6, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotes4000 vertical feet of racing. 7.3 k.m. of rough and rocky singletrack. One infamous entrance. Here's a taste of today's Mt7 Psychosis race from Golden, B.C. Full highlights (and results!) to come.Crankworx


Regions in Article
Mount 7

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Elliot Jamison Henry Fitzgerald Lucas Cruz Crankworx Summer Series 2020


4 Comments

  • 9 0
 4000ft (imperial) and 7.3km (metric).... I guess Canada is in the transitional period.

That's 13 football fields high and 1,377 F150 pick up trucks long for you Americans...
  • 4 0
 looks like an EWS stage!
  • 2 0
 Sam and Stevie are at the bottom loading their bikes up.
  • 1 0
 Greasy!

