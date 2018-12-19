Video: Do's & Don'ts Of Shoulder Dislocation with Cam McCaul

The story of both of my chronically dislocating shoulders and some comedic "Do's And Don'ts" that I've learned along the way. I learned that crashing a mountain bike is just one way to pop your shoulder out. There are so many other fun options... bouncing on a trampoline with Kyle Strait, snowboarding, ohhh the possibilities. Also, a special guest appearance from Darren Berrecloth and why you should never let him give you a haircut... or let him relocate your shoulder for that matter. No German doctors were harmed during the making of this video and both shoulders have since been surgically repaired. I hope you get a chuckle. Thanks for watching. — Cam McCaul