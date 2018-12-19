VIDEOS

Video: Do's & Don'ts Of Shoulder Dislocation with Cam McCaul

Dec 19, 2018
by Sarah Moore  

bigquotesThe story of both of my chronically dislocating shoulders and some comedic "Do's And Don'ts" that I've learned along the way. I learned that crashing a mountain bike is just one way to pop your shoulder out. There are so many other fun options... bouncing on a trampoline with Kyle Strait, snowboarding, ohhh the possibilities. Also, a special guest appearance from Darren Berrecloth and why you should never let him give you a haircut... or let him relocate your shoulder for that matter. No German doctors were harmed during the making of this video and both shoulders have since been surgically repaired. I hope you get a chuckle. Thanks for watching.Cam McCaul


3 Comments

  • + 1
 Popped mine out in August for the first time and fractured my humerus... not a hell of a lot of fun. Walked 4km to get out and at some point it popped back in. Been doing physio since late October and it's coming along pretty slow, still a limited range of motion. Have been back on the bike for nearly a month though- yay!
  • + 4
 This was awesome. Good lesson from Cam.
  • + 1
 I'm like 2 minutes it. WAY too squeamish to watch this man...

