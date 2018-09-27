VIDEOS

Video: Double Blacks in Slovakia

Sep 27, 2018
by ANVILfilms  
Thoughtless

by ANVILfilms
Views: 1,013    Faves: 5    Comments: 0


Head full of thoughts, no time for processing them and chaos around you. Escaping to nature is one of few ways to clear your mind and forget all the worries of your own reality.




Video and photography by ANVIL Films
Rider: Peter Novacik

Must Read This Week
Review: Fox 36 GRIP2 vs. RockShox Lyrik RC2 Fork
81522 views
Ingrid Doerr, Founder of Roach Clothing, Has Passed Away
58435 views
Final Results: EWS Ainsa 2018
57086 views
Ohlins Recall RXF 36 & RXF 34 Air Forks
54026 views
Gallery: Richie Rude's Yeti SB150 - EWS Ainsa 2018
52170 views
GPS Gadgets, French Toast Gel, and Hope's Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
51470 views
Video: What Tools Do the EWS Pros Carry?
50417 views
Just Keep it Rolling: How Ruaridh Cunningham‘s Destroyed Wheel Made it Through EWS Ainsa
46656 views

3 Comments

  • + 1
 Looks like Zubata (Old Mr Grim), very nice trail and nice riding, I wish I could ride it that fast. Smile But I would not classify it as double black though.
  • + 1
 is this a ..... 26" bike ???? Eek Eek Eek
  • + 1
 Fleet Mac!? Yes!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.023130
Mobile Version of Website