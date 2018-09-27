Pinkbike.com
Video: Double Blacks in Slovakia
Sep 27, 2018
by
ANVILfilms
Thoughtless
by
ANVILfilms
Views: 1,013
Faves:
5
Comments: 0
Head full of thoughts, no time for processing them and chaos around you. Escaping to nature is one of few ways to clear your mind and forget all the worries of your own reality.
Video and photography by
ANVIL Films
Rider: Peter Novacik
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
kyytaM
(13 mins ago)
Looks like Zubata (Old Mr Grim), very nice trail and nice riding, I wish I could ride it that fast.
But I would not classify it as double black though.
[Reply]
+ 1
RedBurn
(11 mins ago)
is this a ..... 26" bike ????
[Reply]
+ 1
jeremiahwas
(5 mins ago)
Fleet Mac!? Yes!
[Reply]
