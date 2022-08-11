Video: Double Podiums at Home in Episode 4' of 'The Jank Files'

After two long years away, the team was finally able to get a chance to race on their home trails in Whistler, BC! There’s always something special about being able to race in your backyard, and with their friends and family in the crowd, the team was ready to push that little bit extra.
The demanding trails in Whistler made for some dramatic racing for the team, bringing huge highs and tough lows. The crowds were loud every time Jesse, Andréane, or Remi came through, egging the trio on, surely helping them find a tenth or two over the weekend. From battling through injuries, double podiums, mega Jenga, and a team win: this is The Jank Files.
Rémi Gauvin
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau
Jesse Melamed
