Video: Double Podiums at Home in Episode 4' of 'The Jank Files'

Aug 11, 2022
by Rocky Mountain  

After two long years away, the team was finally able to get a chance to race on their home trails in Whistler, BC! There’s always something special about being able to race in your backyard, and with their friends and family in the crowd, the team was ready to push that little bit extra.

The demanding trails in Whistler made for some dramatic racing for the team, bringing huge highs and tough lows. The crowds were loud every time Jesse, Andréane, or Remi came through, egging the trio on, surely helping them find a tenth or two over the weekend. From battling through injuries, double podiums, mega Jenga, and a team win: this is The Jank Files.










Rémi Gauvin







Andréane Lanthier Nadeau







Jesse Melamed






Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @davetrumpore

MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles / @raceface / @foxfactory / @Maxxis / @shimano / @SmithOptics / K Capital / @CushCore / @RideWrap / @evocsports / Reform


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Race Face Rocky Mountain Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Jesse Melamed Remi Gauvin


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Whistler 2022
142043 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022
139717 views
Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022
98585 views
Timed Training Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup DH 2022
41458 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2022
40355 views
Video: Testing Fox's Prototype Electronic Suspension with Jesse Melamed
38213 views
Randoms: Magnetic Pedals, Vintage Bikes, & Prototypes - Crankworx Whistler 2022
34220 views
Check Out: E-Bike Lube, Ankle Braces, Shock Absorbing Grips, Water Filtering Pouches & More
32540 views

3 Comments

  • 5 0
 Gutted for ALN. Remi and Jesse, so stoked for you guys. Some of these pictures are incredible. Screensaver material for sure. The picture with out of focus Foxglove flowers and Remi dropping down is so amazing, also the picture with Jesse rolling down the rock face is epic. Thank you
  • 2 0
 So stoked for Remi! It's gotta feel amazing to get up on that podium in front of a home crowd. Plus being on the top step for the team podium, you love to see it!
  • 2 0
 It was the best of times, it was the worst of times... So great for Jesse and Remi, such a bummer for ALN.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009303
Mobile Version of Website