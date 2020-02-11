Pinkbike.com
Video: Double Rainbow Ride with World Champs Vali Höll & Myriam Nicole
Feb 11, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
The two World Champions ride the rocky Peille DH track in France.
5 Comments
2
0
snokarver
(4 mins ago)
My teeth hurt.
[Reply]
1
0
JacobyDH
(18 mins ago)
Looks amazing!
[Reply]
2
0
barbarosza
(4 mins ago)
yeah ... pretty loammmiee eh ?
[Reply]
1
0
JacobyDH
(2 mins ago)
@barbarosza
: yeah! Just the good stuff!
[Reply]
1
0
CircusMaximus
(0 mins ago)
Yep all good, that run.
[Reply]
