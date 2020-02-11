Video: Double Rainbow Ride with World Champs Vali Höll & Myriam Nicole

Feb 11, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

The two World Champions ride the rocky Peille DH track in France.

Regions in Article
Peille

Posted In:
Videos Myriam Nicole Vali Holl


5 Comments

  • 2 0
 My teeth hurt.
  • 1 0
 Looks amazing!
  • 2 0
 yeah ... pretty loammmiee eh ?
  • 1 0
 @barbarosza: yeah! Just the good stuff!
  • 1 0
 Yep all good, that run.

Post a Comment



