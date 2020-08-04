Video: Downcounty Done Different with Joey Schusler on Yeti's New ARC Hardtail

Aug 4, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesThe world thought it already knew the ARC.

And while that ARC may conjure nostalgia for between the tape triumph, this ARC is different. This ARC pleads for you to take it deep into the backcountry and stokes you out with hoot’s and holler’s worthy of its pedigreed ancestry.

This ARC has history to live up and new history to make. And it’s already impatient.Yeti Cycles

CREDITS:
Concept, Art Direction: Good Fortune Collective
Shot, Direction, Edit & Color: Joey Schusler
Rider: Joey Schusler
Music: The 13th Floor Elevators, You're Gonna Miss Me
Sound Design & Mix: Keith White Audio










  • 3 0
 Looked more like trail riding than downcountry, not quite XC and not quite Enduro, definitely not big mountain or all mountain. So many names, not sure what is what just now. Nice video too.
  • 2 0
 @betsie riding bikes?
  • 2 0
 Came for Joey's Yeti skids and awesome filming. Not disappointed.
  • 2 0
 That was so fun to watch!
  • 1 0
 Someone know where it is?
  • 1 0
 Yes
  • 1 1
 crested butte. its where yeti films most of their marketing stuff

