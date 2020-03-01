Video: Downhill Bike Stepdown Session with Cam McCaul

The snow has melted in Bend Oregon. Thank goodness. What better way to celebrate than to go have a good ‘ol fashioned stepdown session on DH bikes? Dusty mentioned to me a couple days prior that he had re-built this stepdown with the intention of flipping it. Flipping your first drop on a DH bike can be daunting. It’s a mind trip... But I don’t know anyone with more charismatic Kodak courage and this dude so I figured if I brought the camera and walked him through it, we’d be in business. Later in the session, some rippin groms showed up and sent it. We finished off the day with a nice Jordie tribute.Huge thanks to “Oatmeal” Matt Edleston for shooting!Edit // Taylor SageThanks for watching!! Another vid coming next week.