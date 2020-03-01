Video: Downhill Bike Stepdown Session with Cam McCaul

Mar 1, 2020
by Cam McCaul  

The snow has melted in Bend Oregon. Thank goodness. What better way to celebrate than to go have a good ‘ol fashioned stepdown session on DH bikes? Dusty mentioned to me a couple days prior that he had re-built this stepdown with the intention of flipping it. Flipping your first drop on a DH bike can be daunting. It’s a mind trip... But I don’t know anyone with more charismatic Kodak courage and this dude so I figured if I brought the camera and walked him through it, we’d be in business. Later in the session, some rippin groms showed up and sent it. We finished off the day with a nice Jordie tribute.

Huge thanks to “Oatmeal” Matt Edleston for shooting!

Edit // Taylor Sage

Thanks for watching!! Another vid coming next week.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Cam Mccaul Vlogs


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Love watching these tup

Post a Comment



