Video: Downhill Biking with a Surfboard in Tow Looks Like a Bad Idea

“I should ride down the PG Trail with the surfboard rack with a surfboard in it”

“Just Kidding!”

“Hold on! You should actually do that, and we should film and photograph it! That would be so sick!”

“Dude! That would be so sketchy because the surfboard rack attaches to the seat post, so I have to have the seat super high. Also, I wouldn’t be able to put out my right foot to catch myself from falling.”

"Jesse, if you were to do this and we got good coverage, you would be a Laguna Beach legend!”

“Alright! Let’s do it!”



The following day we called our other friend who’s also named Jessie (his name is spelled differently) and went over the plan and asked if he would help film. He agreed and we met up at the Rad Van shop and then all got it his van and drove to the Top of the World. The anticipation was grueling because we still didn’t know if Jesse would be able to ride some of these really steep and technical sections that the trail is famous for. With two cameras on the rider, we were ready to go. We began making our way down sections of the trail attempting to get the most creative and dynamic shots we could get. Jessie would get angles from below and I would get angles from the top and then we would switch and have Jesse drop in and do the obstacle or section a few times so that we could make sure we got the best shot and the photos. We continued to make our way down the trail with excitement because Jesse was able to ride every obstacle despite having an awkward setup.









We were doing great. Everything seemed to be going well until we got to the most daring section of the trail known as Skull Rock. Many people have had misfortune and crashed on this very unforgiving feature. Jesse, being the skilled rider that he is, is also very good at assessing risk due to many years of experience. He slowly released his brakes and coasted up to the take-off and stopped. He looked down at the landing and immediately hesitated with doubt. He said, “Dude, this board makes the bike so awkward, I don’t know if I want to do this drop.” Obviously, I didn’t want to see my friend get hurt, but at the same time I knew he had the skill and capabilities to pull off this daring stunt. I said, “Look, you don’t have to do this drop, buuuut, this is the gnarliest feature on the whole trail, and this would be the most defining moment if you were able to ride this drop successfully.” After some more dialog back and forth, Jesse was able to psyche himself up. The other Jessie and I took our positions to record the drop. He rolled in smoothly, pulled the front wheel up ever so slightly to line up for the landing and then was fully in the air. Just as quickly as it started, he pulled off the landing with ease and we all ran over to him yelling and high fiving one another. A few minutes after reviewing the footage and letting the adrenaline settle, we continued down the rest of the trail with confidence knowing we just did something that know one else has ever done. Once we were off the hill we made the decision to go down to the beach to finish filming on the infamous Thousand Steps.



As we were setting up, people were looking at me and Jessie holding our cameras and then looking up the long staircase at a guy that looked like he was going to ride down the steep slimy staircase with his surfboard attached. As soon as there was a break in the foot traffic we yelled up to Jesse to drop in. He came flying down the sets up steep stairs and passed by us and onto the sand. Jessie and I made our way to the sand and high fived once more and finished up the day with some sunset portraits.

This was such a fun and exhilarating day. Making history is always on the forefront. Later that week I was able to review the footage and begin working on a edit as well as reviewing all the photographs that I took. I was so excited to edit these really interesting and creative shots and could wait to share them.





