Video: Highlights & Top Runs - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
Aug 11, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
gramboh
(1 hours ago)
Props to Red Bull for getting footage out on race day. Definitely a step up in production on the World Cup this year, big thanks for putting out such a great product for free.
The last piece of the puzzle is to hire Ben Cathro for more in depth coverage and analysis
+ 1
cikudh
(30 mins ago)
Intense battle in men and women... rachel and tahnee are flying .. woow soo many omg moment.
Congrats to the winner rachy and super bruni? Back on top step of the game .. congrats to pierron for such a amazing showcase this season ...... thank you atheletes for putting the sports so exciting.
+ 3
AutumnMedia
(36 mins ago)
Please no music - no music - no music - please - just no music - stop getting high and making edits....ok get a little high just not thattttt high
