Video: Downhill Highlights - Sea Otter 2019
Apr 16, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Check out all the action from the 2019 Sea Otter Downhill!
Results
here, and
photo story
here.
Must Read This Week
Day One Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
58135 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with The 2019 DH Fantasy League
54315 views
New Fox Open Face Dropframe Trail Helmet Spotted - Sea Otter 2019
53487 views
First Ride: Norco's 2020 Revolver Cross-Country Bike
45197 views
Video: 8 New Suspension Forks - Sea Otter 2019
44129 views
Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
43830 views
Bike Check: Mick Hannah's Mixed Wheel Size Polygon XquarOne DH
43663 views
Interview: Claudio Caluori on Concussions, Closing His Race Team, & the Josh Bryceland Controversy
41534 views
Score
Time
+ 2
endlessblockades
(48 mins ago)
I just learned a lot about how to ride those jumps at the top - pedal your ass off and ignore them.
[Reply]
+ 1
endlessblockades
(42 mins ago)
@ .47
[Reply]
+ 1
mat-massini-media
(50 mins ago)
0.001 - couldnt that literally be due to slightly different positioning of a transponder, rake of the fork etc.?
[Reply]
+ 1
DML2012
(55 mins ago)
BRAPPPP !!!
[Reply]
