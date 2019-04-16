VIDEOS

Video: Downhill Highlights - Sea Otter 2019

Apr 16, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  

Check out all the action from the 2019 Sea Otter Downhill! Results here, and photo story here.

4 Comments

  • + 2
 I just learned a lot about how to ride those jumps at the top - pedal your ass off and ignore them.
  • + 1
 @ .47
  • + 1
 0.001 - couldnt that literally be due to slightly different positioning of a transponder, rake of the fork etc.?
  • + 1
 BRAPPPP !!!

