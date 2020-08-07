Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Downhill Racing in Slab City - Crankworx Summer Series Track Breakdown
Aug 7, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
How do you feel trying to pin down rock slab after rock slab against BC's top athletes? Christina decided to put herself in the racers' shoes this week to give you guys a preview of some of the race track's most challenging sections.
Posted In:
Videos
Christina Chappetta
Crankworx Summer Series 2020
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Building The World's Lightest 29er DH Bike With Dangerholm
79786 views
Must Watch: Nico Vink Rides Through Flames In ''From The Ash''
56404 views
First Ride: Yeti's 2021 ARC Hardtail
51530 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Epic - The Lightest & Slackest
47614 views
Kona Announces New Process X & Aluminum 153
41919 views
Schwalbe Announces 5 New Tire Casings & 2 New Tread Patterns
41828 views
Vorsprung Introduces the Secus Air Spring System
36174 views
The Best Tech from American EWS Rounds
33769 views
6 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
5
0
BrianColes
(1 hours ago)
They could have called that trail Trench Town Rocks.
I’ll let myself out.
[Reply]
2
0
Benlands
(51 mins ago)
Stop it Brian.
[Reply]
1
0
fishmanjohn
(23 mins ago)
I guess they said "don't watch that"...
[Reply]
1
0
Rigidjunkie
(6 mins ago)
Christina is awesome and a great addition to PB. Keep doing these videos they are RAD!!! Also keep Cathro going his not a race video was amazeballs.
[Reply]
1
0
dmik
(4 mins ago)
Great work Christina. Pink bike. Crankworx. Everyone involved to make this happen. Cheers!
[Reply]
1
0
alyssallama
(1 mins ago)
Yeah Chappetta ???????????????? Looks like gnarly terrain out there!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008369
Mobile Version of Website
6 Comments
I’ll let myself out.
Post a Comment