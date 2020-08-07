Video: Downhill Racing in Slab City - Crankworx Summer Series Track Breakdown

How do you feel trying to pin down rock slab after rock slab against BC's top athletes? Christina decided to put herself in the racers' shoes this week to give you guys a preview of some of the race track's most challenging sections.

6 Comments

  • 5 0
 They could have called that trail Trench Town Rocks.

I’ll let myself out.
  • 2 0
 Stop it Brian.
  • 1 0
 I guess they said "don't watch that"...
  • 1 0
 Christina is awesome and a great addition to PB. Keep doing these videos they are RAD!!! Also keep Cathro going his not a race video was amazeballs.
  • 1 0
 Great work Christina. Pink bike. Crankworx. Everyone involved to make this happen. Cheers!
  • 1 0
 Yeah Chappetta ???????????????? Looks like gnarly terrain out there!

