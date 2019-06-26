VIDEOS

Video: Downright Fast Riding in the South of France

Jun 26, 2019
by Julien Abellan  
Hyperactive

by Abellanjulien
Robin Perez, in collaboration with Julien Abellan and Jordan Colin, offers us a short and dynamic edit on his brand new Mondraker Foxy!

Picture by Jordan Colin

A hyperactive weekend in the south of France.

On Saturday, a beautiful day at home on a brittle and sharp ground, mixing forest and rock.

Picture by Jordan Colin

Picture by Jordan Colin

Picture by Jordan Colin

Picture by Jordan Colin

Picture by Jordan Colin

Picture by Jordan Colin

Picture by Jordan Colin

Picture by Jordan Colin

Picture by Jordan Colin


On Sunday, we went to the heights of Lamalou-les-Bains where Robin can express all his art, combining technicality, speed and cleanliness! With his enduro he masters the track and the duo Julien Abellan & Jordan Colin are behind the cameras to film the yellow rocket!

Instagram: @abellanbmx @jcolinphoto @perezrobin4

For any collaboration: jcolinphoto@gmail.com or abellanjulien@gmail.com

Vidéo on Youtube :
https://youtu.be/MTwJp0FHMgE

  • + 1
 I just don’t get this new hype of riding without knee pads but with a full face helmet especially in south of France littered with rocks. Nice pictures though

