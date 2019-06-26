Video: Downright Fast Riding in the South of France

Robin Perez, in collaboration with Julien Abellan and Jordan Colin, offers us a short and dynamic edit on his brand new Mondraker Foxy!
A hyperactive weekend in the south of France.
On Saturday, a beautiful day at home on a brittle and sharp ground, mixing forest and rock.
On Sunday, we went to the heights of Lamalou-les-Bains where Robin can express all his art, combining technicality, speed and cleanliness! With his enduro he masters the track and the duo Julien Abellan & Jordan Colin are behind the cameras to film the yellow rocket!
