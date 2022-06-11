Video: Drama and Podiums in Leogang - Story of the Race with Ben Cathro

Jun 11, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

Ben recaps the 3rd round of racing in Austria, giving you a little insight into some details you may have missed from the weekend.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Pinkbike Originals Ben Cathro DH Racing Leogang World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Next stop Lenzerheide, Aaron Gwin Top 10 :-)
  • 2 4
 In conditions like these the gap jump should be closed. When youre full of adrenalin you often missjudge speed
  • 9 0
 Disagree. They are professionals and should be able to judge it for themselves. Those who come out of the woods with enough speed to clear it get rewarded and gain time.





