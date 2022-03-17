close
Video: Dream Builds - A Classy Chrome Commencal Meta TR 29

Mar 17, 2022
by Beta MTB  


Our first Dream Build wasn’t on YouTube. It was on paper. Beta Gear Editor (and former World Cup mechanic) Ryan Palmer, whose corrugated aluminum lair you’re about to step into, first made fantasy into reality on the printed page back in 2013, where a few lucky, probably undeserving magazine editors got to build their perfect bikes. But Dream Builds are about the journey as much as the destination, so the whole process is artfully documented by our Video Editor, Satchel Cronk. Please have a seat, relax and settle in for Beta’s Dream Builds.

Photo Satchel Cronk
Photos: Satchel Cronk

For most of us, choosing the parts for our Dream Builds was a surprisingly easy process. There’s an endless world of options out there, but once you have a vision, everything kinda falls into place. We have a goal in mind, and we’re familiar enough with that endless world of options that we know immediately which rear shock will achieve that goal. Or which tires or which handlebar. But the thing is, the bike we end up with on the other side is often a bit of a mess. You buy a bike out of the box, and the carpet will match the drapes, as you might say. But we’re spending all this time getting custom stickers, black spoke nipples, or the XO1 group with the red accents, not the gray accents. It takes some effort to make a Dream Build look like all of its pieces belong together.

And then, there’s Anthony Smith's Commencal Meta TR. Beta’s photo director put together this mirrored masterpiece to represent the ultimate in high-impact mid-travel fun, and it looks like it was carved out of platinum. No stickers, no accents, just raw, polished perfection. Not all dreams have to be in color.

And of course, Ryan Palmer was there to make it into a reality. Palmer’s workshop, as always, is as carefully thought-out, painstakingly organized, and as full of Apple products as a Genius Bar. If you borrow a 4mm, make sure you put it back.

Photo Anthony Smith
Photo: Anthony Smith





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Dream Builds Trail Bikes Commencal Commencal Meta Anthony Smith Ryan Palmer


35 Comments

  • 26 1
 Commencal just makes some of the cleanest frames on the market. People always talk about body lines on cars, the frame lines on the Meta are one hunnit. I love me a good Meta build
  • 4 2
 Too bad they eat coil shocks for dinner.
  • 1 0
 @nubstorm: Good thing is has the right shock for the job
  • 11 0
 Amazing look! Polish the linkage and switch to black seat and grips
  • 3 0
 supply chain issues, will take 6 months
  • 11 0
 North Americans and their chrome....
  • 6 0
 truck nutz
  • 2 0
 @dresenhttp://www.balls.bike/store/bike-ballsdsit:
  • 13 2
 Cool to see where beta subscribers money is going
  • 7 0
 I bet it's awesome for climbing fire roads.
  • 2 0
 I know it's not big or clever to make a whole deal out of someone's name so apologies in advance, but Satchel Cronk really sounds like something @henryquinney would come up with in one of his "Things That Didn't Happen This Month" articles.
  • 3 0
 The attention to detail is awesome and the finish is mega, but it’s not chrome.
  • 4 0
 Speed Grip in the front and Soft in the rear......
  • 1 0
 ...And on this day, we the PBers, commented on the BikeMag/Beta dream build... May ye component spec and polished raw material selection henceforth spread joy and light across the comments section...
  • 2 0
 wow look what we have hear, a beta article that isnt blocked! the owner of this bike probably doesn't even shred
  • 4 0
 Don't get catched, it's only a decoy to get you want to see the test article
  • 3 0
 Im drooling over his tools.
  • 3 0
 Bling Bling!!
  • 2 0
 Lol is this just a Flex for the YouTube channel?
  • 2 0
 My one and only gripe is using a seat post shim on a dream build...
  • 1 0
 ee-wings install instructions say ti-prep for for basically everything I saw him put grease on.
  • 2 0
 Shining and chrome. Witness me brother!!
  • 2 1
 I like it, but the video is already 3 months old...rewormed now on PB...
  • 1 0
 What part of this bike is actually chrome—the cable housing ends.
  • 1 0
 That Chromag seat must be made forever.
  • 1 0
 Nice work Palmer. Already seen it but stoked to see it again!
  • 1 0
 there goes the warranty on your cranks...
  • 1 0
 Who makes that cup/bearing press?
  • 1 0
 Abbey Tools - it's expensive, but so, so nice: www.abbeybiketools.com/products/modular-bearing-press.
  • 1 0
 satchel cronk?!
  • 1 0
 Spanking!
  • 1 0
 Terminator vibes
  • 5 7
 What is that horrible music? Just no.

Are you going to send Gee Milner 1/2 your Youtube revenue for ripping him off?
  • 1 4
 Aluminum Frame =/= Dream Build.
  • 2 0
 this bike looks better than your average vomit-colored santa cruz with i9 wheels or whatever people declare a dream build these days.

