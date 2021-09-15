Video: Dream Days in the Chatel Bikepark with Brendan Fairclough & Mateo Verdier

Sep 15, 2021
by SCOTT Sports  

What are dreams made of?

Most people wouldn’t ever dream of crashing in front of their idol, but Chatel local and certified sender, Mateo Verdier, isn’t most people…. Brendan Fairclough spends the day going big with Mateo, learning secret lines and laying down his signature style at the iconic park. Even after 2 big crashes on some extra spicy sections, the day still reached dream status for Mateo.

Gaps got gapped and lines were shared in exchange for some hoots, some hollerin’ and some high fives! Sometimes it doesn’t take much to keep the dream alive.

Join Mateo and Brendan as they flex their creativity in a dream-worthy session at the Chatel Bikepark.

Riders: Brendan Fairclough and Mateo Verdier
Shot by Chris Seager
Instagram @seagerfilms

