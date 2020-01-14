Video: Dreaming of Bike Park Days with Zakarias Johansen

Jan 14, 2020
by cubebikesofficial  
CUBE Stereo 170 - Redefine your reality!

by cubebikesofficial
Views: 241    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Cube Actionteam rider Zakarias Johansen is riding the new Stereo 170 on home soil in Åre / Sweden.

Bikes capable of being ridden at speed down big mountains, taking equally big hits in their stride, used to be one-trick ponies. Not anymore. The Stereo 170 SL 29 grabs the big-travel suspension rule book, rips it up and throws it off the nearest available metaphorical cliff. But that's the only sense in which it's even remotely unruly. Surprisingly light and agile, equipped with fast-rolling 29er wheels and featuring a full 170mm of smooth, controlled suspension travel, it redefines what's possible with big wheels and lots of travel.

https://www.cube.eu/

Regions in Article
Åre Bike Park

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Cube


Must Read This Week
First Look: YT's 2020 Lineup
83572 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's Mindblowing Gym Workout in 'Gymnasium'
81367 views
Video: We Went to Taiwan & Made a Bike from the Future - The Grim Donut
66814 views
The Top 20 Pinkbike Comments of the Past Decade
56802 views
Levy's 2020 Tech Predictions: More Integration, More Coils, More Aluminum, Less Suspension, Leaner eMTBs
54474 views
Fabio Wibmer Switches to Canyon
52423 views
RC Retires: A Tribute to Richard Cunningham
51964 views
Behind the Numbers: Santa Cruz Megatower Suspension Analysis
49450 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Funny concept but the edit could have been tighter. There was a few delays waiting for the rider to come into shot..
  • 1 0
 Great video, that is how I everything when I’m out!
  • 1 0
 that was funny but why is he on a woman's bike?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007864
Mobile Version of Website