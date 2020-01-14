Video: Dreaming of Bike Park Days with Zakarias Johansen

Cube Actionteam rider Zakarias Johansen is riding the new Stereo 170 on home soil in Åre / Sweden.Bikes capable of being ridden at speed down big mountains, taking equally big hits in their stride, used to be one-trick ponies. Not anymore. The Stereo 170 SL 29 grabs the big-travel suspension rule book, rips it up and throws it off the nearest available metaphorical cliff. But that's the only sense in which it's even remotely unruly. Surprisingly light and agile, equipped with fast-rolling 29er wheels and featuring a full 170mm of smooth, controlled suspension travel, it redefines what's possible with big wheels and lots of travel.