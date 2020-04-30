Video: Dreaming of Pleney Summer Laps in Morzine

Apr 30, 2020
by MTB BEDS  

Take a fast-paced GoPro ride down the famous Le Pleney Black in the world's biggest bike park Morzine, with Morzine local and undisputed King of Pleney, Lee Huskinson.

Before you lose your minds, 10% was being worked on. He rode round it faster than most can ride straight down it, anyone wanting to take up that challenge you'll find Husky on Le Pleney most lunch times.

Crossing our fingers for more of this soon, thank you to everyone working on keeping us safe and to all of our loyal clients that have been so patient and understanding. We can't wait to have you back shredding with us soon.


Stay up to date with all things MTB Beds HERE

Photo - Tom Hardman / MTB Beds

Regions in Article
Morzine

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Canadian XCO MTB Championships Postponed]
111878 views
10 Exotic or Unconventional Downhill Bikes Spotted in the World Cup Pits
79955 views
The Four-Year Story of Fin Woods' DIY Carbon Enduro Gearbox Bike
70783 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Roval's Support Our Shops Program]
65918 views
Review: Transition's New Sentinel V2 - Now With More Travel
63273 views
Review: Deviate Highlander - There Can Only Be One
63080 views
11 Riding Glasses Ridden & Rated
46662 views
Nukeproof Releases a Limited Short Travel, Lightweight Edition of the Reactor
43619 views

7 Comments

  • 5 0
 Morzine is clearly the european whistler! It won't be a real summer without a trip to morzine... F*** you COVID-19!
  • 2 0
 nice smooth and fast riding, I don't think my planned holiday at the start of july to morzine will be happening now though unfortunately,
  • 1 0
 Booked with MTB Beds for 2nd week of July, crossing fingers and toes right now....
  • 1 0
 Booked with MTB Beds for 2nd week of July, crossing fingers and toes right now....
  • 2 0
 great track
  • 1 0
 One of my top five favorite track....can t wait to go back
  • 1 0
 KOP! KOP! KOP!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007981
Mobile Version of Website