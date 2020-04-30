Video: Dreaming of Pleney Summer Laps in Morzine

Take a fast-paced GoPro ride down the famous Le Pleney Black in the world's biggest bike park Morzine, with Morzine local and undisputed King of Pleney, Lee Huskinson
.
Before you lose your minds, 10% was being worked on. He rode round it faster than most can ride straight down it, anyone wanting to take up that challenge you'll find Husky on Le Pleney most lunch times.
Crossing our fingers for more of this soon, thank you to everyone working on keeping us safe and to all of our loyal clients that have been so patient and understanding. We can't wait to have you back shredding with us soon.
Photo - Tom Hardman
/ MTB Beds
