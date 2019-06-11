VIDEOS

Video: Dreaming of Rampage from the Outskirts of Paris with William Robert

Jun 11, 2019
by Daniel Regenold  


"Where I’m from, there are no real mountain bike spots. You need to spend a lot of time in the woods and use your imagination and motivation to create your dream trails. It doesn’t really matter if I’m not surrounded by mountains or living close to a Bike Park, this addiction to biking is just growing inside me! " - William Robert


Addiction - Presented by ION - FASTFOKUS
William's home town is located near Paris

Before I get to where I am today, I ate dirt, both in training and digging, until the day I got noticed by sponsors.

Today, I spend my all time training and working hard at home to be on top of the game and I'm very thankful to my sponsors who are right behind me and support me whenever I need it.

People may think that living close to Paris doesn't really help to perform in freeriding, but I'm lucky enough to be surrounded by some great mountain bike spots. There is good elevation close to where I live with some beautiful forests.

After some years researching the ultimate spot, I finally managed to find a piece of land that the mayor of my town, interested in mountain biking and proud to support me, allows me to use to for my training.
Finally, I was able to create trails that are big enough to train for my current goal: Redbull Rampage.

Why Rampage? Because it's the most epic competition in the mountain bike world and it's probably the most impressive for both riders and spectators. It's a dream for me to go there. I don't want to prove anything to people, but just want to be proud and surpass myself.

That's what makes my addiction to biking!


Featuring: William Robert
Supported by: ION Bike
Directed, filmed and edited by: Damien Vergez / fastfokus.com
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
Music: Oliver Michael - Yours is mine

MENTIONS: @IONsurfingelements


2 Comments

  • + 1
 That was rad! Mad respect to him if he built all that by hand that if dedication.
  • + 1
 Nice house

Post a Comment



