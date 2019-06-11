Video: Dreaming of Rampage from the Outskirts of Paris with William Robert

"Where I’m from, there are no real mountain bike spots. You need to spend a lot of time in the woods and use your imagination and motivation to create your dream trails. It doesn’t really matter if I’m not surrounded by mountains or living close to a Bike Park, this addiction to biking is just growing inside me! " - William RobertWilliam's home town is located near Paris
Before I get to where I am today, I ate dirt, both in training and digging, until the day I got noticed by sponsors.
Today, I spend my all time training and working hard at home to be on top of the game and I'm very thankful to my sponsors who are right behind me and support me whenever I need it.
People may think that living close to Paris doesn't really help to perform in freeriding, but I'm lucky enough to be surrounded by some great mountain bike spots. There is good elevation close to where I live with some beautiful forests.
After some years researching the ultimate spot, I finally managed to find a piece of land that the mayor of my town, interested in mountain biking and proud to support me, allows me to use to for my training.
Finally, I was able to create trails that are big enough to train for my current goal: Redbull Rampage.
Why Rampage? Because it's the most epic competition in the mountain bike world and it's probably the most impressive for both riders and spectators. It's a dream for me to go there. I don't want to prove anything to people, but just want to be proud and surpass myself.
That's what makes my addiction to biking!
Featuring:
William Robert Supported by: ION Bike Directed, filmed and edited by:
Damien Vergez / fastfokus.com Sound Design:
Keith White Audio Music:
Oliver Michael - Yours is mine
MENTIONS: @IONsurfingelements
