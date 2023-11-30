Video: Behind the Scenes with Gamux & Gates in Driven Ep. 1

Nov 30, 2023
by Gates Carbon Drive UT  


Kicking off our Driven series where we profile innovators in the cycling industry, we invite you to meet the team behind Gamux, who have made a huge impression on the World Cup downhill scene. From crafting their eye-catching CNC machined frames to expanding their Swiss distributorship, Gamux is truly sending it into the bicycle industry. In this video, we learn about their beginnings, their frame development process, their challenges, and their plans to keep Gamux at the forefront. Our entire Gates team is proud to work alongside Gamux, and that our Carbon Drive belts play a role in reshaping the downhill cycling landscape.

Stay tuned for more from the "DRIVEN" series.


Video: WHYEX Productions
Photo: WHYEX Productions / GAMUX

5 Comments
  • 1 0
 Nice job, the belt retainer being integrated into the rear drop out is a good idea, though it should probably be replaceable.

That is one really long belt, a tensioner and a pulley, it's gotta have a ton of drag.

I just ordered a Kavenz VHP16MX with a Pinion cradle to replace my Zerode Taniwha MX. I asked about a belt drive but because it's a custom pulley, it's not an easy fix, so I'm just going to use a chain; it's lower drag anyhow so that's not a terrible thing.

Nice to see gearboxes actually enter the conversation, it seems like the time is ripe, esp with the addition of e shifting and a combined motor and gearbox. I'm not advocating for e shift or power assist, I prefer the manual shift without power assist, BUT, increasing options never hurts Smile
  • 1 0
 Different bashguards on one of the Doratos
  • 2 0
 Dorito?
  • 4 0
 Tomato dorato
  • 1 0
 Mmmm, all Manitou, all the time Smile







