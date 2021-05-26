Video: Dropping In with Jessica Blewitt Ahead of Formation

May 26, 2021
Meet Jess Blewitt - all of 18 years old and on track to put NZ back on the Downhill World Cup podium.

We caught up with Jess over the last few weeks in Christchurch, NZ, where she's been studying for a diploma in architecture while juggling training and racing. Her goal is to land consistent top-ten finishes in Elite Women at the 2021 Downhill World Cup.

Her first stop is Red Bull Formation in Utah, followed by the Leogang World Cup to mark her foray into international racing. She will then continue on to Crankworx Les Gets, the EWS at Val di Fassa, followed by more World Cups and EWS races. If all goes to plan we will see her at the DH World Championships. Talk about a committed and varied first season.

Before she jets away, we snapped at the opportunity to see her shred a few local trails and check out her bikes for the season.


Who is Jess?
2018 - First rode a downhill bike
2019 - Entered her first race
2020 - Won Crankworx Rotorua DH (Junior Female 17-18 )
2021 - Crowned 2021 Elite New Zealand National Downhill Champion and MTNZ Overall DH series winner


A sunrise lap down Gnarly Nun to start the day


GT FORCE
Wheel Size: Mullet (27.5/29")
Carbon 150mm Size Medium
Fork: Fox Float Factory 38
Shock: Fox Factory Float X2
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Cranks: Shimano 32T
BB: Shimano BSA
Derailleur; Shiman XTR
Rims: Stans Flow / Spank 350 Vibrocore
Tires: Maxxis F Assegai / R Minion DHR II
Pressure: F23 / R25 PSI
Bars: Raceface Turbine R
Stem: Raceface Affect
Pedals: Shimano XT spd
RevGrips
Saddle: Diety
Seat Post: Fox Transfer Factory


Jess on the charge
Followed up with a visit to the Christchurch Adventure Park, to shred 'Community Transmission' the same trail she claimed the NZ Championship on earlier this year. This is a true downhill trail, with big drops, jumps, rock gardens, technical tight sections, berms to rail, and high-speed flow - her Perfect Line.





GT FURY TEAM
Size Medium
Wheel Size: Mullet (27.5/29")
Fork: Fox Float Factory 40
Shock: Fox Float X2
Brakes: Hope Tech 3 E4
Cranks: Shimano Saint 36T
BB: Shimano Saint
Derailleur; SRAM GX DH
Rims: Spank Spike Race 33
Tires: Maxxis F Assegai / R Minion DHR II
Pressure: F23 / R25 PSI
Bars: Spank Spike
Stem: Spank Spike
Pedals: Shimano Saint spd
RevGrips
Saddle: WTB
Seat Post: Fox Transfer Factory


Photography: Dominic Blisset
Film, race photography, and article: The Perfect Line
GT and Worrall's

