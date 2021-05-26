Video: Dropping In with Jessica Blewitt Ahead of Formation

Meet Jess Blewitt - all of 18 years old and on track to put NZ back on the Downhill World Cup podium.
We caught up with Jess over the last few weeks in Christchurch, NZ, where she's been studying for a diploma in architecture while juggling training and racing. Her goal is to land consistent top-ten finishes in Elite Women at the 2021 Downhill World Cup.
Her first stop is Red Bull Formation in Utah, followed by the Leogang World Cup to mark her foray into international racing. She will then continue on to Crankworx Les Gets, the EWS at Val di Fassa, followed by more World Cups and EWS races. If all goes to plan we will see her at the DH World Championships. Talk about a committed and varied first season.
Before she jets away, we snapped at the opportunity to see her shred a few local trails and check out her bikes for the season.Who is Jess?
2018 - First rode a downhill bike
2019 - Entered her first race
2020 - Won Crankworx Rotorua DH (Junior Female 17-18 )
2021 - Crowned 2021 Elite New Zealand National Downhill Champion and MTNZ Overall DH series winnerGT FORCE
Wheel Size: Mullet (27.5/29")
Carbon 150mm Size Medium
Fork: Fox Float Factory 38
Shock: Fox Factory Float X2
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Cranks: Shimano 32T
BB: Shimano BSA
Derailleur; Shiman XTR
Rims: Stans Flow / Spank 350 Vibrocore
Tires: Maxxis F Assegai / R Minion DHR II
Pressure: F23 / R25 PSI
Bars: Raceface Turbine R
Stem: Raceface Affect
Pedals: Shimano XT spd
RevGrips
Saddle: Diety
Seat Post: Fox Transfer FactoryGT FURY TEAM
Size Medium
Wheel Size: Mullet (27.5/29")
Fork: Fox Float Factory 40
Shock: Fox Float X2
Brakes: Hope Tech 3 E4
Cranks: Shimano Saint 36T
BB: Shimano Saint
Derailleur; SRAM GX DH
Rims: Spank Spike Race 33
Tires: Maxxis F Assegai / R Minion DHR II
Pressure: F23 / R25 PSI
Bars: Spank Spike
Stem: Spank Spike
Pedals: Shimano Saint spd
RevGrips
Saddle: WTB
Seat Post: Fox Transfer Factory
Be sure to follow Jess on Instagram
Photography: Dominic Blisset
Film, race photography, and article: The Perfect LineGT
and Worrall's
0 Comments
Post a Comment