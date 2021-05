Video: Dropping In with Jessica Blewitt Ahead of Formation

Who is Jess?

A sunrise lap down Gnarly Nun to start the day

GT FORCE

Followed up with a visit to the Christchurch Adventure Park, to shred 'Community Transmission' the same trail she claimed the NZ Championship on earlier this year. This is a true downhill trail, with big drops, jumps, rock gardens, technical tight sections, berms to rail, and high-speed flow - her Perfect Line.

GT FURY TEAM

Meet Jess Blewitt - all of 18 years old and on track to put NZ back on the Downhill World Cup podium.We caught up with Jess over the last few weeks in Christchurch, NZ, where she's been studying for a diploma in architecture while juggling training and racing. Her goal is to land consistent top-ten finishes in Elite Women at the 2021 Downhill World Cup.Her first stop is Red Bull Formation in Utah, followed by the Leogang World Cup to mark her foray into international racing. She will then continue on to Crankworx Les Gets, the EWS at Val di Fassa, followed by more World Cups and EWS races. If all goes to plan we will see her at the DH World Championships. Talk about a committed and varied first season.Before she jets away, we snapped at the opportunity to see her shred a few local trails and check out her bikes for the season.2018 - First rode a downhill bike2019 - Entered her first race2020 - Won Crankworx Rotorua DH (Junior Female 17-18 )2021 - Crowned 2021 Elite New Zealand National Downhill Champion and MTNZ Overall DH series winnerWheel Size: Mullet (27.5/29")Carbon 150mm Size MediumFork: Fox Float Factory 38Shock: Fox Factory Float X2Brakes: Shimano XTRCranks: Shimano 32TBB: Shimano BSADerailleur; Shiman XTRRims: Stans Flow / Spank 350 VibrocoreTires: Maxxis F Assegai / R Minion DHR IIPressure: F23 / R25 PSIBars: Raceface Turbine RStem: Raceface AffectPedals: Shimano XT spdRevGripsSaddle: DietySeat Post: Fox Transfer FactorySize MediumWheel Size: Mullet (27.5/29")Fork: Fox Float Factory 40Shock: Fox Float X2Brakes: Hope Tech 3 E4Cranks: Shimano Saint 36TBB: Shimano SaintDerailleur; SRAM GX DHRims: Spank Spike Race 33Tires: Maxxis F Assegai / R Minion DHR IIPressure: F23 / R25 PSIBars: Spank SpikeStem: Spank SpikePedals: Shimano Saint spdRevGripsSaddle: WTBSeat Post: Fox Transfer FactoryBe sure to follow Jess on Instagram Photography: Dominic Blisset Film, race photography, and article: The Perfect Line GT and Worrall's