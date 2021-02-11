Video: Dropping Into the Steepest Chutes in Farwell Canyon

Feb 11, 2021
by Kona Bikes  
Far Out in Farwell

by konaworld
Kona Ambassador Jacob Mullen is all about good times on the bike. Whether ripping fresh corners aboard his Process 153 CR DL 29 or dropping into the nastiest of chutes in Farwell Canyon, Jacob's main goal is to finish each day with a smile on his mustached face.

Video by Glenn King from @6ixSigma, FPV footage thanks to Brady Monsen

Jacob Mullen gets rowdy at Farwell Canyon

"Massive thank you to everyone who helped make this happen, it has always been a dream of mine to share some of my favorite riding spots. I hope this helps to inspire people to push themselves as a person and get people stoked to ride their bikes. No matter if you are just riding the local trails or riding big mountain lines in Chilcotins, BC there is no doubt that biking will always put a simile on my face." - Jacob Mullen

  • 2 0
 That sniper landing into the chute was gnarly. Full pinned, right on man!
  • 1 0
 The music started in the beginning, and I genuinely thought it was the guy's brakes
  • 1 0
 nothing says commitment like taking that drop right off the start :O
  • 1 0
 RAD
  • 1 1
 Doesn't look so fast from my armchair.

