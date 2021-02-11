Video: Dropping Into the Steepest Chutes in Farwell Canyon

Kona Ambassador Jacob Mullen
is all about good times on the bike. Whether ripping fresh corners aboard his Process 153 CR DL 29 or dropping into the nastiest of chutes in Farwell Canyon, Jacob's main goal is to finish each day with a smile on his mustached face.
Video by Glenn King from @6ixSigma
, FPV footage thanks to Brady Monsen
"Massive thank you to everyone who helped make this happen, it has always been a dream of mine to share some of my favorite riding spots. I hope this helps to inspire people to push themselves as a person and get people stoked to ride their bikes. No matter if you are just riding the local trails or riding big mountain lines in Chilcotins, BC there is no doubt that biking will always put a simile on my face." - Jacob Mullen
