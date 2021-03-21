Video: Dry & Dusty Summer Party Laps in Châtel

The Loose Riders 2021 Collection is now available worldwide, so here is a video to celebrate that. Shot Last Summer at Bikepark Châtel. Super stoked we finally get to release this footage, as the boys (and girl) went in for this one!
Featuring Mateo Verdier, Julian Clauss, Kristof Lenssens, Max Kruse, Kévin Meyer, Katha Klos, Tim Bringer, Jasper Huybrechts, Vince Moonen and Rod Hall.
Video by Harnisfeger Media
FPV Drone shots by Elevation Films
Visit our website www.loose-riders.com
