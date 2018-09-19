Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Dry Dusty Practice With KHS Factory Racing Before the Final Race of the Year
Sep 19, 2018
by
KHS Factory Racing KHS
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Mammoth prep
by
khsfactoryracing
Add to Favorites
Added to Favorites
Views: 157
Faves:
0
Comments: 1
KHS Factory Racing squeezes in one more test training session in the dry dusty California conditions in preparation for the final Pro GRT of the year at the Mammoth Mountain Kamikaze games.
MENTIONS:
@khsfactoryracing
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
29 Bikes From Red Bull Hardline 2018
45422 views
Video: Gee Atherton's Hardline Course Preview POV
44859 views
Final & Quali Results: Redbull Hardline 2018
44094 views
Jamis' New 3VO-Suspended Hardline Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
43934 views
Video: Top-Speed World Record Smashed at 183 mph on a Bicycle
41757 views
Is this Mondraker Prototype the Wildest XC Bike of the Year? - Interbike 2018
41423 views
First Ride: The New Focus SAM is a 170mm Lightweight
39220 views
Sam Hill’s Custom 'Día de Muertos' Nukeproof Mega 275c
36050 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
+ 2
number44
(1 hours ago)
Lingering shot of truck; lingering shot of truck; lingering - WTF THAT'S NOT A TOYOTA!!!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026743
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment