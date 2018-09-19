VIDEOS

Video: Dry Dusty Practice With KHS Factory Racing Before the Final Race of the Year

Sep 19, 2018
by KHS Factory Racing KHS  
Mammoth prep

by khsfactoryracing
Views: 157    Faves: 0    Comments: 1


KHS Factory Racing squeezes in one more test training session in the dry dusty California conditions in preparation for the final Pro GRT of the year at the Mammoth Mountain Kamikaze games.

MENTIONS: @khsfactoryracing


Must Read This Week
29 Bikes From Red Bull Hardline 2018
45422 views
Video: Gee Atherton's Hardline Course Preview POV
44859 views
Final & Quali Results: Redbull Hardline 2018
44094 views
Jamis' New 3VO-Suspended Hardline Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
43934 views
Video: Top-Speed World Record Smashed at 183 mph on a Bicycle
41757 views
Is this Mondraker Prototype the Wildest XC Bike of the Year? - Interbike 2018
41423 views
First Ride: The New Focus SAM is a 170mm Lightweight
39220 views
Sam Hill’s Custom 'Día de Muertos' Nukeproof Mega 275c
36050 views

1 Comment

  • + 2
 Lingering shot of truck; lingering shot of truck; lingering - WTF THAT'S NOT A TOYOTA!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026743
Mobile Version of Website