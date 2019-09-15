Video: Dual Slalom Highlights - US Open 2019

Sep 14, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
FOX US Open of MTB - Dual Slalom recap

by Fox-Head-Inc
Watch the action from Friday's Dual Slalom event at the FOX US Open. Check back all weekend to see more of the racing from Snow Summit Bike Park in Big Bear, California.

 I wanna see Bruni (and co) racing dual slalom.

