VIDEOS

Video: The Dudes of Disorder Party it Up in Squamish

Apr 18, 2019
by Dudes Of Disorder  
Dudes of Disorder x Squamish

by dudesofdisorder
Views: 4,218    Faves: 31    Comments: 5


What happens when you send 4 hooligans to Squamish with their mountain bikes? You get loads of memories, a few scars, and an epic 12 minute edit documenting the trip.

You've probably never heard of the Dudes of Disorder. They're an enduro race team based out of Victoria BC that specializes in prioritizing steeze over speed. With enduro racing getting more and more serious, The Dudes are here to show you that even though enduro is all about going fast, you can still have loads of fun doing so.

Left to right: Sam Warren, Andrew Giesbrecht, Peter Blankenborg, Max Field.

Is this a good idea? Probably not, but Andrew sends it anyways.

Yes, Peter somehow survived after exploding into the trees at the bottom of In & Out Burger.

Huge thanks to Goldstream Bicycles in Victoria BC, for helping keeping our bikes running smooth.

For more videos and photos, follow us on Instagram, and subscribe to our YouTube channel. Be sure to keep an eye out at the Island Cup Series enduro races as well as a select few BCES events.

Must Read This Week
Can You Guess These 21 Tires By Their Tread Patterns Alone? - Sea Otter 2019
123659 views
Day One Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
60583 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with The 2019 DH Fantasy League
57648 views
New Fox Open Face Dropframe Trail Helmet Spotted - Sea Otter 2019
55984 views
Video: 8 New Suspension Forks - Sea Otter 2019
54618 views
Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
52767 views
Randoms: Bags, Shoes, Racks, & More - Sea Otter 2019
44336 views
Interview: Claudio Caluori on Concussions, Closing His Race Team, & the Josh Bryceland Controversy
43200 views

3 Comments

  • + 4
 Really Sick Riding boys cheers!!! But actually i am this old that i read the title and hoped the dudes of (new world) disorder are John Cowan, Dave Watson, Thomas Vanderham and Jeff Lenosky Partying together. Damn Smile
  • + 0
 Yeah, the whole 'hey look how kool and krazy we are' thing doesn't do it for me.
The whole white kids mimicking throwing gang signs(and instead unknowingly throwing a clusterf*ck of 'hang loose' 'hook 'em horns', and 'we love you Ozzie' 'signs' instead) makes me feel embarrassed for them
  • + 1
 Thanks for the feature! We're so excited to bring more content like this very soon. Stay tuned!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026559
Mobile Version of Website