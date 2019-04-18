Video: The Dudes of Disorder Party it Up in Squamish

What happens when you send 4 hooligans to Squamish with their mountain bikes? You get loads of memories, a few scars, and an epic 12 minute edit documenting the trip.
You've probably never heard of the Dudes of Disorder. They're an enduro race team based out of Victoria BC that specializes in prioritizing steeze over speed. With enduro racing getting more and more serious, The Dudes are here to show you that even though enduro is all about going fast, you can still have loads of fun doing so.
Left to right: Sam Warren, Andrew Giesbrecht, Peter Blankenborg, Max Field.
Is this a good idea? Probably not, but Andrew sends it anyways.
Yes, Peter somehow survived after exploding into the trees at the bottom of In & Out Burger.
Huge thanks to Goldstream Bicycles in Victoria BC, for helping keeping our bikes running smooth.
For more videos and photos, follow us on Instagram, and subscribe to our YouTube
channel. Be sure to keep an eye out at the Island Cup Series enduro races as well as a select few BCES events.
3 Comments
The whole white kids mimicking throwing gang signs(and instead unknowingly throwing a clusterf*ck of 'hang loose' 'hook 'em horns', and 'we love you Ozzie' 'signs' instead) makes me feel embarrassed for them
Post a Comment