Video: Incredible Hand Dug Trails in the Scottish Highlands with the Dudes of Hazard in 'The Fantastic Four'

Four days, four incredible riding spots all within 15 minutes of Fort William. A bit of rain a bit of sun and loads of good times on bikes.Torlundy is an original classic of the area as far as hand dug trails go.Spean bridge is an old old spot which has recently been renovated by the local kids while they were out of school over lockdown. Evan Macdonald joins Liam and James for this section and demonstrates his skilllllsssssGlenloy is the slippery dark woods muddy spot at the best of times, and it was a rain day so it was extra slippery and greasy.The Fury is another classic which has been renovated through lockdown. A bit of a danger trail which looks sort of easy and just like a normal trail at first glance, but its so narrow and steep with really tight gaps in the trees, with not the most grippy dirt, its actually quite treacherous.Music in this video:Jurassic 5 - Whats GoldenElectric Six - Danger! High VoltageEek A Mouse - Ganja SmugglingRatatat - StompRiders in this Video:Liam MoynihanJames ShirelyEvan Macdonald