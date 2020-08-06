Video: Incredible Hand Dug Trails in the Scottish Highlands with the Dudes of Hazard in 'The Fantastic Four'

Aug 6, 2020
by DoH .  


Four days, four incredible riding spots all within 15 minutes of Fort William. A bit of rain a bit of sun and loads of good times on bikes.


Torlundy is an original classic of the area as far as hand dug trails go.

Spean bridge is an old old spot which has recently been renovated by the local kids while they were out of school over lockdown. Evan Macdonald joins Liam and James for this section and demonstrates his skilllllsssss

Glenloy is the slippery dark woods muddy spot at the best of times, and it was a rain day so it was extra slippery and greasy.

The Fury is another classic which has been renovated through lockdown. A bit of a danger trail which looks sort of easy and just like a normal trail at first glance, but its so narrow and steep with really tight gaps in the trees, with not the most grippy dirt, its actually quite treacherous.


Music in this video:
Jurassic 5 - Whats Golden
Electric Six - Danger! High Voltage
Eek A Mouse - Ganja Smuggling
Ratatat - Stomp

Riders in this Video:
Liam Moynihan
James Shirely
Evan Macdonald

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Building The World's Lightest 29er DH Bike With Dangerholm
77332 views
Must Watch: Nico Vink Rides Through Flames In ''From The Ash''
51178 views
First Ride: Yeti's 2021 ARC Hardtail
49756 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Epic - The Lightest & Slackest
46535 views
Kona Announces New Process X & Aluminum 153
39488 views
Field Test: 2020 Canyon Lux - A Very Fast Baseline
38284 views
Vorsprung Introduces the Secus Air Spring System
34054 views
The Best Tech from American EWS Rounds
33095 views

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 seems like these are "rear wheel dug trails" ;-)
  • 1 0
 I'd think that hand dug would be hard your fingernails.
  • 1 0
 Top song choices from the lads, as usual
  • 1 0
 Day 3: Prime conditions. What a beauty.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008176
Mobile Version of Website