Video: Dual Slalom Highlights - Crankworx Les Gets 2018
Jun 24, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
The Crankworx Les Gets DS course was rowdy, with some crowd favorites earning spots on the podium. Take a look at all the action and antics from Dual Slalom.
+ 2
Robo88
(41 mins ago)
Brett Tippie. You've changed man...you've changed.
[Reply]
