Video: Dueling Trail Riders

|There are few things that can bring people together as well as music and trail riding. From bluegrass to symphonies, from raw loam single track to machine-built flow, from Dentist to Dirtbag – the end results are enjoyed the same.
As we head into 2020, my mind drifts to thoughts of riding; what it means to people and the joy it brings to individuals. When I think of trail riding and the unique style it brings to the many facets of bicycling, I naturally think of music. The feeling we all have when riding a trail and finding the flow in the multitude of decisions for line choices reminds me of reading music. We all read the same music, yet are able to express our individuality, creating our own style within the sheet music. With so many different trails and riding styles the end goal is to find our own individual flow while riding. Music and trail riding are two of the few things having the ability to be so free while remaining inside a set of controlled parameters.
This is a wonderful reminder that we have a deep connection to one another through our passion for riding. Some of the greatest music ever created has been collaborations between the different genres of musicians. Trail riding can be the same.
I hope you consider this and keep an open mind with all those you meet on the trails in 2020. This year rip that inside line rather than taking the wide line on a corner, try a nose bonk rather than hucking that rock on the trail. Be willing to collaborate, consider others' styles and still be true to yourself.
Dentist: Jason Gainey
Dirtbag: Cam Sloan
Producer: Kyle Ilenda
