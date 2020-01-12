Video: Dueling Trail Riders

Jan 12, 2020
by Jason Gainey  
dueling

by jgainey
Views: 728    Faves: 4    Comments: 1


bigquotesThere are few things that can bring people together as well as music and trail riding. From bluegrass to symphonies, from raw loam single track to machine-built flow, from Dentist to Dirtbag – the end results are enjoyed the same.

As we head into 2020, my mind drifts to thoughts of riding; what it means to people and the joy it brings to individuals. When I think of trail riding and the unique style it brings to the many facets of bicycling, I naturally think of music. The feeling we all have when riding a trail and finding the flow in the multitude of decisions for line choices reminds me of reading music. We all read the same music, yet are able to express our individuality, creating our own style within the sheet music. With so many different trails and riding styles the end goal is to find our own individual flow while riding. Music and trail riding are two of the few things having the ability to be so free while remaining inside a set of controlled parameters.


This is a wonderful reminder that we have a deep connection to one another through our passion for riding. Some of the greatest music ever created has been collaborations between the different genres of musicians. Trail riding can be the same.



I hope you consider this and keep an open mind with all those you meet on the trails in 2020. This year rip that inside line rather than taking the wide line on a corner, try a nose bonk rather than hucking that rock on the trail. Be willing to collaborate, consider others' styles and still be true to yourself.


Dentist: Jason Gainey
Dirtbag: Cam Sloan
Producer: Kyle Ilenda

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Jolanda Neff to Take 3 Month Break to Recover From Crash
94638 views
First Look: YT's 2020 Lineup
78800 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's Mindblowing Gym Workout in 'Gymnasium'
78098 views
The Top 20 Pinkbike Comments of the Past Decade
53977 views
Field Test: Affordable Trail Bikes - Canyon Spectral AL vs Ibis Ripmo AF
53123 views
Fabio Wibmer Switches to Canyon
50452 views
The 25 Greatest Riders of the Decade
50205 views
RC Retires: A Tribute to Richard Cunningham
49447 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 I have never seen(or heard)such perfectly selected or timed riding music for a riding segment! Bravo!
  • 1 0
 That CR TR's a pretty nice bike for a dirtbag. Razz
  • 1 0
 That was super fun.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008257
Mobile Version of Website