Video: Duncan Shaw & Danny MacAskill Take on a 30 Metre Slackline

Questioning what we'd got ourselves into.

Danny and Duncan filmed this video while in lockdown together. As the world struggles to suppress the spread of COVID-19, please follow the guidelines of your local health authorities. Even if you don’t have the virus, bike-related hospital visits put additional stress on your medical systems; do not undertake any activities that put you or others at risk.

The other day we received a 30-metre long slackline to add to our garden riding setup. Once we had it set up, we took the opportunity to have a bit of friendly competition and see who could make it to the other end first... 4 hours of attempts and a few tumbles later we had our answer.