Video: Duncan Shaw & Danny MacAskill Take on a 30 Metre Slackline

Apr 24, 2020
by Duncan Shaw  

The other day we received a 30-metre long slackline to add to our garden riding setup. Once we had it set up, we took the opportunity to have a bit of friendly competition and see who could make it to the other end first... 4 hours of attempts and a few tumbles later we had our answer.

Questioning what we'd got ourselves into.





Danny and Duncan filmed this video while in lockdown together. As the world struggles to suppress the spread of COVID-19, please follow the guidelines of your local health authorities. Even if you don’t have the virus, bike-related hospital visits put additional stress on your medical systems; do not undertake any activities that put you or others at risk.


8 Comments

  • 3 0
 So they make it look “easy” but this has got be to impossible for just about everyone else in the known universe.
  • 2 0
 I would be willing to bet 99% of us PB users could not do this walking let alone on a bike. It just shows that they are on a whole other level.
  • 2 1
 •shows vid of people taking falls - message at the end to tell people not to risk taking falls.* Vid was fun and I'm not bothered, just saying...
  • 3 0
 High fives? During social distancing? Call the authorities!!!
  • 1 0
 The best bit about this vid? A little view of Danny Mac's pad. Come on pinkbike get the riders to do MTB Cribs!
  • 3 3
 To save you the trouble, successful attempts come at 4:50, 6:00, 10:20, 11:30. Danny 3x (incl one walking) Duncan 1x.
  • 1 0
 Star! Thank you. Amazing to watch, but not sure it needed to be 12 minutes.
  • 1 0
 I need subtitles for Danny.

Post a Comment



