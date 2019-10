10 Foot Drop to Flat off the Hot Dog Stand

Escaping the Lazy River

Skinny Ride along the Kids Slide

After seeing this insane spot in Killian Martin’s skate video “Altered Route” all the way back in 2012, I knew I had to ride this place. After some shows at Sea Otter Classic this year, Myself and friend Dave Mackison managed to get out to the desert and put together this video.