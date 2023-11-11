Video: Duncan Shaw Shreds His Hometown Trails in 'Panz & Zoomz'

Nov 11, 2023
by Duncan Shaw  

Words: Duncan Shaw

You may know Duncan best for his epic street trials films that have taken him all around the world, and performing at some of the biggest cycling events with the Drop and Roll Tour, but this time there's no flights or boarding passes involved and we're bringing the riding a lot closer to home...

bigquotesSince moving back to my hometown of Inverness last year, I have absolutely loved riding my E-Bike on some of the best trails going! There's every level of difficulty, everything from steep natural shoots to hand groomed dirt jump spots. Even to this day I'm still finding new trails to ride!"Duncan Shaw

Teaming up with local digger, shredder, and master of the zoomy cam, Callum Brown. The brief was just to go out and capture how much fun can be had within a couple days of riding in the local area! Taking full advantage of the extra laps that come with having a motor meant more laps, and more defending time, all whilst putting his competition proven trials skills into use, finding the techiest of climbing routes to get back to the top of the hill each time.

Over the last few years Duncan has become more and more addicted to the fun that riding his E-bike brings, and this was the driving force behind his latest video, FUN! So hopefully it gives you your own little boost to get the bike out and go and shred your own local trails!

Bridge Balance line
Highland Trail
2 trails couldn't be any more different


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Duncan Shaw


Author Info:
duncshaw avatar

Member since Dec 13, 2010
52 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
SaddleSpur’s New Saddle, Presented Without Comment of Any Sort
94154 views
First Look: 2024 Santa Cruz V10 & Suspension Chat with 'The Human Dyno'
60462 views
First Ride: Raaw Madonna V3 - Better Than Ever
53335 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Slayer C50
47665 views
Slack Randoms: Comparing MTB Prices to Motorcycles, Performance Pee Bottles & More
45104 views
Neko Mulally's Frameworks DH Bikes Now Available for Preorder
39953 views
First Ride: 2024 Canyon Lux Trail
37215 views
Burning Question: What Did the Riders & Industry Insiders Think of the Judging at Red Bull Rampage 2023?
32077 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030078
Mobile Version of Website