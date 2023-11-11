Video: Duncan Shaw Shreds His Hometown Trails in 'Panz & Zoomz'

Words

Since moving back to my hometown of Inverness last year, I have absolutely loved riding my E-Bike on some of the best trails going! There's every level of difficulty, everything from steep natural shoots to hand groomed dirt jump spots. Even to this day I'm still finding new trails to ride!" — Duncan Shaw

2 trails couldn't be any more different

: Duncan ShawYou may know Duncan best for his epic street trials films that have taken him all around the world, and performing at some of the biggest cycling events with the Drop and Roll Tour, but this time there's no flights or boarding passes involved and we're bringing the riding a lot closer to home...Teaming up with local digger, shredder, and master of the zoomy cam, Callum Brown. The brief was just to go out and capture how much fun can be had within a couple days of riding in the local area! Taking full advantage of the extra laps that come with having a motor meant more laps, and more defending time, all whilst putting his competition proven trials skills into use, finding the techiest of climbing routes to get back to the top of the hill each time.Over the last few years Duncan has become more and more addicted to the fun that riding his E-bike brings, and this was the driving force behind his latest video, FUN! So hopefully it gives you your own little boost to get the bike out and go and shred your own local trails!