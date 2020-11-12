Video: Duncan Shaw Tricks his Way Around the Muc-Off Headquarters

Trials riders just can’t help themselves from sessioning everything and everywhere… and Duncan Shaw is no exception.So when the Scottish prodigy finally made it to the new Muc-Off Headquarters in Poole, UK, it didn’t take long before he started eyeing up some potential features.If you somehow don’t know who Duncan Shaw is, he’s a professional trials rider from Inverness, Scotland. He spends his days hopping on top of, then throwing himself off some incredible street features alongside the likes of Danny MacAskill, Ali Clarkson and Fabio Wibmer.Before having a play, Duncan was giving the Muc-Off fans a tour of the offices and presenting a Clean Protect Lube video on his Santa Cruz eBike. As soon as lunchtime hit though, it was on.The Muc-Off crew cleared up a few desks, grabbed some cameras and let him loose.