Video: Duncan Shaw Tricks his Way Around the Muc-Off Headquarters

Nov 12, 2020
by Muc-Off  

Trials riders just can’t help themselves from sessioning everything and everywhere… and Duncan Shaw is no exception.

Duncan Shaw rides through Muc-Off HQ

So when the Scottish prodigy finally made it to the new Muc-Off Headquarters in Poole, UK, it didn’t take long before he started eyeing up some potential features.

Duncan Shaw rides through Muc-Off HQ
Duncan Shaw rides through Muc-Off HQ

If you somehow don’t know who Duncan Shaw is, he’s a professional trials rider from Inverness, Scotland. He spends his days hopping on top of, then throwing himself off some incredible street features alongside the likes of Danny MacAskill, Ali Clarkson and Fabio Wibmer.

Duncan Shaw rides through Muc-Off HQ

Duncan Shaw rides through Muc-Off HQ
Duncan Shaw rides through Muc-Off HQ

Before having a play, Duncan was giving the Muc-Off fans a tour of the offices and presenting a Clean Protect Lube video on his Santa Cruz eBike. As soon as lunchtime hit though, it was on.

Duncan Shaw rides through Muc-Off HQ

The Muc-Off crew cleared up a few desks, grabbed some cameras and let him loose.

Duncan Shaw rides through Muc-Off HQ

Duncan Shaw rides through Muc-Off HQ


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Muc Off Duncan Shaw Trials


Must Read This Week
Ultimate Nerd Quiz: Can You Guess these 2020 Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
150283 views
Voting Now Closed: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos
81865 views
2021 Racing Rumours #1 - Danny Hart to Cube, Reece Wilson's Future, a Santa Cruz XC Team, & More
46602 views
Review: Pipedream The Full Moxie
44827 views
Bike Check: Dangerholm's Insanely Light Scott Spark
41039 views
[Updated] Drew Bezanson Injured in Car Accident
35704 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...?
32282 views
This $220 DNR Designs Tool Will Help You Align Your Handlebars
32210 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Get the muc-off my muc-ing desk mother muc-er!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007667
Mobile Version of Website