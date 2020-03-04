Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Dust and Snow on Classic Colorado Trails
Mar 4, 2020
by
Revel Bikes
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Revel Bikes Presents Revel Wheels!
by
RevelBikes
Add to Favorites
Added to Favorites
Views: 759
Faves:
3
Comments: 0
Revel Bikes riders Mason Bond and Brady Tweedy take on some western Colorado classics (in the snow) to test out the new
RW30 wheelset
.
Regions in Article
Fruita
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Revel Bikes
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Antidote Updates The Carbonjack - Bike Connection Winter 2020
49136 views
Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike
46558 views
Round Up: 10 Canadian Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
46070 views
First Ride: Revel's Recyclable, American-made RW30 Fusion-Fiber Wheels
43072 views
New Products From Fox Racing, Leatt, Hope, & Nukeproof - Bike Connection Winter 2020
41409 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with the 2020 DH Fantasy League
39803 views
Final Results: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
35737 views
Video: 7 Enduro Bike Checks from Crankworx Rotorua 2020
34201 views
7 Comments
Score
Time
12
0
YETI-Koko
(1 hours ago)
Cleared the Horsethief bench in the snow! Nice! It's legit.
[Reply]
2
0
TheR
(1 hours ago)
I was going to say... That's pretty tricky and intimidating when it's dry.
[Reply]
1
0
audric
(21 mins ago)
@TheR
: one of my friend used to say that " it's only slippery in your head!"
[Reply]
1
0
beanandcheeseburrito
(15 mins ago)
I understand that, but which resorts are even remotely close to Fruita? There’s Powderhorn, but I hear it’s not great plus has a short season. A good thing about living on the Western Slope is it’s reverse traffic to the busy resorts like Breck, Vail, Copper, etc.
[Reply]
1
1
Sycip69er
(1 hours ago)
The front range exodus to Fruita is just around the corner. Finally be able to ski in peace soon.
[Reply]
2
0
beanandcheeseburrito
(1 hours ago)
Ski where on the Western slope?
[Reply]
1
1
Sycip69er
(43 mins ago)
@beanandcheeseburrito
: skiing on the western slope is always peaceful. WP, Copper, Breck, etc...not so much
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010467
Mobile Version of Website
7 Comments
Post a Comment