Video: Dust and Snow on Classic Colorado Trails

Mar 4, 2020
by Revel Bikes  
Revel Bikes Presents Revel Wheels!

by RevelBikes
Revel Bikes riders Mason Bond and Brady Tweedy take on some western Colorado classics (in the snow) to test out the new RW30 wheelset.

Some snowy Horsethief.



Fruita

Videos Riding Videos Revel Bikes


 Cleared the Horsethief bench in the snow! Nice! It's legit.
 I was going to say... That's pretty tricky and intimidating when it's dry.
 @TheR: one of my friend used to say that " it's only slippery in your head!"
 I understand that, but which resorts are even remotely close to Fruita? There’s Powderhorn, but I hear it’s not great plus has a short season. A good thing about living on the Western Slope is it’s reverse traffic to the busy resorts like Breck, Vail, Copper, etc.
 The front range exodus to Fruita is just around the corner. Finally be able to ski in peace soon.
 Ski where on the Western slope?
 @beanandcheeseburrito: skiing on the western slope is always peaceful. WP, Copper, Breck, etc...not so much

