Video: Dusty Highlights from the 2019 NZ Open

Feb 1, 2019
by The Perfect Line  

The New Zealand race season is in full swing - check out the dusty highlights from the NZ Open at Christchurch Adventure Park.

Riders included World Cup & EWS racers:
Sam Blenkinsop // George Brannigan // Joseph Nation

Video by: The Perfect Line

