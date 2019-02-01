Pinkbike.com
Video: Dusty Highlights from the 2019 NZ Open
Feb 1, 2019
by
The Perfect Line
Follow
Following
The New Zealand race season is in full swing - check out the dusty highlights from the NZ Open at Christchurch Adventure Park.
Riders included World Cup & EWS racers:
Sam Blenkinsop // George Brannigan // Joseph Nation
Video by:
The Perfect Line
1 Comment
Score
Time
+ 1
lalientoxc
(1 hours ago)
Yaaas baby
[Reply]
