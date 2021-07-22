Video: Dusty Days With Colby Pringle in Pemberton

This was my first time in Pemberton, apart from a brief and horrible night spent killing mosquitos last year on a camping trip. So it wouldn't surprise you that I was expecting more of the same this time around... but Pemberton surprised me by adding black flies, 35+ degrees and 2" of dust to the agenda. On the first night of shooting we pretty much ran up Rusty Trombone in an attempt to find that lovely low summer light we drove up here for. Unfortunately our light had already set and we were left with greasy shadows and a very bright sky - not exactly what we were hoping for but thankfully we kept each other laughing at the crazy condition and worked with what we were given. Thankfully the next day the light swung in our favour. We got up at 5am, packed in some food, packed up our tents and took off to Cop Killer, a seriously scary double black trail that attracts hosts of talented riders. I think Colby said it best "Pemby is fast, loose and hot as sh*t"! — Tristan Deggan