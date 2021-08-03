Video: Dusty, Dreamy Sends on the Biggest Jumps in Slovakia

Aug 3, 2021
by bikesonfilm  

Dustination is a project that was on our minds for quite some time now. The idea was to bring together the best freeriders from the Czech Republic and Slovakia and film a pure shred video on the biggest jumps in our countries, which are located in Freeride Bikepark Kálnica in Slovakia.

photo Lukas Neasi
Jakub Vencl and the director Adam Kovář checking the shots

Kálnica Bikepark is a unique place located on a small hill in the western part of Slovakia near the city of Nové mesto nad Váhom. The park is, unlike others, aimed purely on freeriders and dowhillers and features bunch of challenging trails with difficult obstacles to overcome.

photo Lukas Neasi
Ready to drop

The one, we have decided to film on, is freshly finished trail called ‘’Big Air Line’’. It features couple of berm jumps, sharkfin, left and right transfers and the main feature - a 17 metres (55 feet) long double, which is most likely the biggest double in a publicly accessible bikepark.

photo Lukas Neasi
Honza Špika chasing Adam Semerák through the dust

photo Lukas Neasi
Trains on the big one

The riding conditions were challenging, due to the lack of rain in the previous weeks, hence the name - Dustination. But the more difficult for riders, the more insteresting it was for cameras, creating opportunities to play with the clouds of dust and sun rays coming through them.

photo Lukas Neasi
Jakub Vencl brought the slopestyle tricks into the mix

photo Lukas Neasi
Fast and loose turns

photo Lukas Neasi
Last light sends

photo Lukas Neasi
Martin Lébl - one of the most stylish riders on our scene at the moment

Photos: Lukas Neasi

Video: Adam Kovář

Riders: Martin Lébl, Adam Semerák, Honza Špika, Honza Volf, Filip Dian, Jakub Vencl, Teodor Kováč

