Video: High Speed Line Scoping POV from Jesse Melamed - Crankworx Summer Series
Jul 28, 2020
by
Jesse Melamed
Follow
Following
We are back racing! First practice day of the year. This is Flow-Gnar-Flow in Silverstar Bike Park.
Regions in Article
Silver Star Mountain Resort
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Andreane Lanthier Nadeau
Jesse Melamed
Remi Gauvin
Crankworx
Crankworx Summer Series 2020
Enduro Racing
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
audric
(18 mins ago)
This guy is FAST!
[Reply]
1
0
BRoss48
(10 mins ago)
Nice riding Jesse!
[Reply]
