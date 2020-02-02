Video: Dusty Summer Laps with Brandon Johnson

Feb 2, 2020
by Brandon Johnson  
Cumberland Hot Lap with Brandon Johnson

by tawburke
Views: 100    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Back in June of 2019, Tyler was leaving Calgary behind for a week to travel to the West Coast for a business trip. Brandon, now living in Cumberland was in between a camp work shift, moving into his new house, and heading to his next race. The boys hadn't seen one another in quite a while and had always talked of filming another edit (their first collaboration took place on T-Dub at Moose Mountain, Alberta back in 2015). Tyler tagged on an extra day to his busy work schedule and Brandon skipped out on his one day to unpack his freshly moved in self. As it was a last-minute decision, there was no real plan of attack. Brandon decided they would hit a near-by, flowy tech downhill trail and film what they could starting from the top.

Preppin

It was a bright and sunny day in June on the Island. Looking to get an early start and beat the heat...... nope, that didn't happen. The boys caught up the night before and slept in, missing any cool filming conditions the day had to offer. The spring rains had been at bay for a while and that day had zero clouds. The trail was nice and dusty and a half or more of it is outside the timber in the sun. The day included 2 run-ins with black bears: one being curious and eventually moving on, the other just deciding to post itself up a tree where it must have had a good view of the big drop. At the end of the day, it really was a Cumberland Hot Lap, top to bottom.

Gearin up

Standin

Sittin


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
4 Custom Bikes from Core Bike 2020
57576 views
Review: Atomik's BERD XC33 Wheels Use Spokes That Look Like String
51445 views
2019 Photo of the Year: 32 Finalists Announced & Round 1 Voting Open
50547 views
14 Bikes From The Core Bike Show 2020
48379 views
Review: 2020 Kona Process 134 CR/DL 29 - A Quick Cornering Trail Bike
47488 views
Video: What's the Deal with Chains? - The Explainer
47114 views
Randoms Day 1 - Core Bike Show 2020
41456 views
Staff Rides: Photographer Matt Wragg's Specialized Stumpjumper Evo 29
40745 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007385
Mobile Version of Website