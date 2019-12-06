Video: Unique Style & Flavor Trail Riding in Vermont

|I don't know why it happens but over time I think we develop monotony not only in our daily lives, but even in the things we enjoy. When I'm home from racing during the summer my days usually look similar and the riding crew and locations usually are small and local. Which, when you take a step back and think about it; is ridiculous - I live in Vermont! We have some of the best riding in the country and a whole lot of it. It's everywhere and each network has its own unique flavor and style but they all share that perfect Vermont soil.—Dylan Conte
Henry Miles Photo
|Over the past few years I've made an effort to break the pattern and try to explore more of the riding that sits just under my nose. To me, this video perfectly encompasses and portrays that perfect sensation that is riding trail bikes in Vermont.—Dylan Conte
|To work with an old friend and Vermont native Henry Miles on this video has been nothing but good times. We spent almost two weeks total throughout the summer and fall all over the state filming, building, riding, and just enjoying the place we call home. I couldn't be more excited about the finished product Henry has created and hope it gets you stoked to get out and explore the trails sitting right in your backyard.—Dylan Conte
|Working with Dylan this past summer and fall was a blast! We set out with the goal to create an all killer, no filler edit that showcases the unique terrain and riding seasons we have here in Vermont. From freshly cut loam to old school roots and rocks we shot all over the state from late June through the end of October to bring the film to life. Big thanks to GT Bikes, Deity Components, and MTBVT for the support!—Henry Miles
Filmed and Edited by Henry Miles
Photography by Brooks Curran & Henry Miles
Presented by GT Bicycles in association with Deity Components and MTBVT
