Video: Unique Style & Flavor Trail Riding in Vermont

I don't know why it happens but over time I think we develop monotony not only in our daily lives, but even in the things we enjoy. When I'm home from racing during the summer my days usually look similar and the riding crew and locations usually are small and local. Which, when you take a step back and think about it; is ridiculous - I live in Vermont! We have some of the best riding in the country and a whole lot of it. It's everywhere and each network has its own unique flavor and style but they all share that perfect Vermont soil. — Dylan Conte