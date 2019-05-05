VIDEOS

Video: Spring Cruising in BC

May 3, 2019
by Dylan Siggers  
Go Biking with your Friends

by dylansiggers
Views: 108    Faves: 2    Comments: 2



Thanks Santacruz, Deity, Mons Royale, Smith and my wife Sophie for filming this with my iPhone Smile
Also shoutout to Stew at Straight Line in Fernie for making my 5010 do barspins!

