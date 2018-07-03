VIDEOS

Must Watch: Precision Drone Piloting Makes Riding Look Unbelievable

Jul 3, 2018
by Airblastr  
FLY RIDE - MTB x FPV Drone

by airblastr
Views: 707    Faves: 13    Comments: 0


Photo by Bryce Toothill

Airblastr presents FLY RIDE. Filmed 100% with flying cameras. Experience mountain biking like never before, blasting down the steep and winding trails near Fernie, BC. Riding by Dylan Siggers with a guest appearance by Matt Dennis. I fly, you ride.

Photo by Bryce Toothill
Photo by Bryce Toothill
Working with the riders to get the best shot possible, carefully planning each moment before takeoff.

Photo by Bryce Toothill
Tools of the trade.


Photo by Bryce Toothill
Photo by Bryce Toothill
With the technical abilities of the drone and some precision piloting, the viewer gets to be part of the action.


Photo by Bryce Toothill
Photo by Bryce Toothill
Swappin blades after giving some branches a little love. Nothing a little carbon fibre can't handle, right?

Sky's the limit, but near the ground is where we fly and ride.


Riders: Dylan Siggers and Matt Dennis
Drone: Airblastr
Photos: Bryce Toothill and Airblastr

5 Comments

  • + 2
 not impressed...there was no drone shot of him stretching his goggles over his helmet or pushing his bike up the hill.
  • + 0
 I want one with freaking laser beams attached to it so I can shoot Joey's in the park. Just aim for the Bell Super helmets and jerseys with Monster Energy logos pew! pew! pew!
  • + 2
 Amazing footage, good riding and the bits with rider following drone were particularly special.
  • + 1
 More rads than Godzillas breath. Bravo!
  • + 1
 Awesome stuff. Please, Rupert Walker, start using those drones.

