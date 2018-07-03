Must Watch: Precision Drone Piloting Makes Riding Look Unbelievable

Airblastr presents FLY RIDE. Filmed 100% with flying cameras. Experience mountain biking like never before, blasting down the steep and winding trails near Fernie, BC. Riding by Dylan Siggers with a guest appearance by Matt Dennis. I fly, you ride.Working with the riders to get the best shot possible, carefully planning each moment before takeoff.With the technical abilities of the drone and some precision piloting, the viewer gets to be part of the action.Swappin blades after giving some branches a little love. Nothing a little carbon fibre can't handle, right?Sky's the limit, but near the ground is where we fly and ride.
Riders: Dylan Siggers
and Matt Dennis
Drone: Airblastr
Photos: Bryce Toothill
and Airblastr
