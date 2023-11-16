Video: Dylan Siggers Gets Creative in 'Little Bike Rides'

Nov 16, 2023
by ForbiddenBike  

Words: Forbidden Bike Company

Side hits are back! This time, we got the trail jibbing, filmmaking, professional skiing Dylan Siggers up to the deck in his "Little Bike Rides". Take a tour around the legendary Fernie, BC for a lap down one of his favourites. Of course, it wouldn't be a Dylan Siggers video without a healthy dose of that signature style.

Side hits are rad, everyone loves them. They’re fun, approachable, jibby, and let us express our creativity. Forbidden Side Hits is a series of short creative videos about having fun riding bikes. They’re a parking lot jibbin’, bike park berm slappin’, rock garden rodeo ridin’, trail speed trail gappin’ good time. Hold on to your tire levers cause these videos are gonna blow the bead right off your rim. Don’t forget to charge your AXS batteries either, cause this stuff will make even the nerdiest of comment section warlords kick the keyboard to the curb, mount their stead and ride off into the next craft IPA-laden sunset.

Now, sit back and enjoy. It's only a minute after all. Your work can wait.
Like what you see? Keep your eyes peeled for more Side Hits soon...

SIDE HITS ARCHIVE 001-009

photo

Presented by: Forbidden Bike Company
Rider: Dylan Siggers
Video: Nick Nault

7 Comments
  • 2 1
 There should be no such thing as a little bike ride. Dylan must learn the true spirit of mtb adventure, grueling climbs, scenic selfies at the top, 5 day bike packing expeditions, ford bronco commercials
  • 1 0
 That was so good! Well captured sound, amazing riding, run what ya brung attitude.
  • 1 0
 axs dropper needs update lmao
  • 1 0
 Gimme da roost, gimme de roost!
  • 1 0
 Perfectly shows the shortcoming of AXS droppers
  • 1 0
 Perfect
  • 1 0
 knees to the breeze guy







