Video: Dylan Siggers Shreds Leaf and Snow Covered Trails in BC

Nov 15, 2019
by Dylan Siggers  
The Rounds

by dylansiggers
Views: 1,227    Faves: 34


From mountainside trails to the town dirt jumps, Dylan Siggers and friends got a healthy dose of loose growing up riding in Fernie, BC—a place that has a mountain bike scene truly of its own. The guys head out to make the rounds on the local trails in the last week of September this fall.

Directed by – Jake Strassman
Riding – Dylan Siggers
Music – "They'll Never" by Stef Chura
Additional riders – Hudson Malmas, Matt Dennis, Zak Mousseau, Nakoda Mason, Desmond Harrison
Thank you – Tourism Fernie, Fernie Alpine Resort, FMBC/FTA

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


