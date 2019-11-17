Video: Dylan Siggers Shreds Leaf and Snow Covered Trails in BC

From mountainside trails to the town dirt jumps, Dylan Siggers and friends got a healthy dose of loose growing up riding in Fernie, BC—a place that has a mountain bike scene truly of its own. The guys head out to make the rounds on the local trails in the last week of September this fall.Directed by – Jake StrassmanRiding – Dylan SiggersMusic – "They'll Never" by Stef ChuraAdditional riders – Hudson Malmas, Matt Dennis, Zak Mousseau, Nakoda Mason, Desmond HarrisonThank you – Tourism Fernie, Fernie Alpine Resort, FMBC/FTA