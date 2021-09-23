Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Dylan Stark and Ethan Nell Crush Highland Bike Park on Enduro Bikes
Sep 23, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Looks like it's time for Ethan Nell & Dylan Stark to #GETGOATED. Ripping laps of Highland MTB Park never looked so much fun.
—
YT Industries
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Dylan Stark
Ethan Nell
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
112259 views
Final Overall Standings for the 2021 DH World Cup Season
63162 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
62028 views
Spotted: Wireless Electronic Suspension from RockShox
59349 views
Video: Jack Moir's Trailside Wheel Repair from the Finale Ligure EWS
58897 views
First Look: Transition Launch Alloy Scout and Sentinel
50539 views
Final Results from EWS Finale Ligure 2021
49908 views
Field Test: Specialized S-Works Kenevo SL - An eMTB In Disguise
46855 views
5 Comments
Score
Time
4
1
BiNARYBiKE
(11 mins ago)
Made it about 37 seconds before I had to jump ship. YTs vibe just doesn't do it for me. Solid riding though.
[Reply]
3
0
optimumnotmaximum
(8 mins ago)
That drift at 0:22 is pretty neat though.
[Reply]
2
0
Levelheadsteve
(6 mins ago)
Yeah, but can they sling dirt with their rear wheels?
[Reply]
1
0
qualitybarnbro
(3 mins ago)
The braking bumps at Highland are already bad enough. This edit isn’t enough to justify making them worse
[Reply]
1
0
lukemc
(2 mins ago)
Hell yeah, goats and stuff!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009854
Mobile Version of Website
5 Comments
Post a Comment