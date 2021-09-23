Video: Dylan Stark and Ethan Nell Crush Highland Bike Park on Enduro Bikes

Sep 23, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesLooks like it's time for Ethan Nell & Dylan Stark to #GETGOATED. Ripping laps of Highland MTB Park never looked so much fun.YT Industries


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Dylan Stark Ethan Nell


5 Comments

  • 4 1
 Made it about 37 seconds before I had to jump ship. YTs vibe just doesn't do it for me. Solid riding though.
  • 3 0
 That drift at 0:22 is pretty neat though.
  • 2 0
 Yeah, but can they sling dirt with their rear wheels?
  • 1 0
 The braking bumps at Highland are already bad enough. This edit isn’t enough to justify making them worse Frown
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah, goats and stuff!

