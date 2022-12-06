Video: Dylan Stark Gets Wild 'Homegrown'

Dec 6, 2022
by Christie Fitzpatrick  

bigquotesThey just recently built the 6th Street bridge, and it was all over the news about possibly getting shut down because people kept doing street takeovers, partying on the bridge, and climbing the arches. It was pretty viral on social media at the time of shooting this video. So, I thought it’d be fun to ride down it before they made it not possible. We woke up super early on a Sunday after scouting the spot the day before. Got there a little after sunrise and got 2 hits in before packing up and taking off due to the high police presence.Dylan Stark


2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Hell yeah
  • 1 0
 Awesome edit. The brakeless Capra is an interesting choice.





