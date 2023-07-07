Must Watch: Dylan Stark Goes Huge in 'Stark For Rampage'

Jul 7, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  


Posted In:
Videos Must Watch Dylan Stark


Author Info:
christiefitz avatar

Member since May 21, 2017
65 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023
114782 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023
66968 views
How Much Do Pro XC Bikes Really Weigh? - Val Di Sole XC World Cup 2023
60214 views
Young Rider Passes Away After Accident at BC Cup DH Race
60093 views
First Look: The Berria Bravo is a 28mm Travel Hardtail
44866 views
Specialized Releases New P.Series Bikes
32697 views
Semi-Final Results from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023
32223 views
Deviate Cycles Shows Off Incredible Dougie Roulston 'Artist Edition' Claymore
31186 views

20 Comments
  • 6 1
 Simmons is fired up. So sick that someone finally upped the game on this one after two decades.
  • 13 0
 If you don't jump a Marzocchi truck...did it really happen?
  • 2 0
 Is the huge one a Wade Simmons hit?
  • 4 0
 I was happy to see him eventually landing into the landing of that last drop. Wild!

Music and editing brought some 00’s vibes. Can’t complain Smile
  • 5 0
 I’d rather like to see him at HARDLINE .
  • 3 0
 Stark for rampageeeee! Dude rips! Not just bikes and is cool as hell! Lets goooooo!
  • 1 0
 True BMX background Smile
I think he deserves another shot at Rampage since the judges kinda missed what he was trying to bring to the table last year .
  • 2 0
 Man has a knack for getting high
  • 3 0
 Iconic drop
  • 3 0
 why was it all slomo?
  • 11 14
 i'm a fan of stark and this was a sick edit, but felt a bit underwhelming given the "must watch" tag and rampage title.

nothing bigger or more technical than tons of other edits dropping these days (aside from overshooting a gap simmons did like 20 years ago lol) - am i missing something?
  • 11 4
 Get out of your armchair and go for a ride.
  • 5 5
 maybe it was the music, but it felt old and a little bit crap. good luck to the guy. i turned off after 1 min 50.
  • 1 0
 the heel-click-less heel-clicker was a bummer. there were a few clips that seem like they should have given another take.
  • 4 0
 The rules are simple, if you tuck nohander the Moreno valley gap that nobody has stepped up to hit in 20 years, you get a Must Watch rag.
  • 2 0
 Appropriate length, 4:20
  • 1 0
 the neck slaps on the big drop, dude needs a lighter helmet.
  • 1 0
 Stark Industries stock is up these days.
  • 1 1
 Best edit of the year, no bs
  • 2 3
 Going to have to vote against stark for rampage, that was meh





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.040247
Mobile Version of Website