Video: Dylan Stark Releases Real Heat 2 for $4.20

Apr 20, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

Dylan Stark's Real Heat edit was one of our Videos of the Year in 2021 and now we have the follow up. Expect rowdy riding on concrete and dirt from one of mountain biking's wildest riders.

The edit is available for purchase now on a pay-what-you-want model with a suggested starting price of $4.20. Nice.

bigquotesThis is Real Heat 2

A mountain bike video unlike any before, From raw lines, grinds, jumping off buildings and much more! Sit back, click play and get ready to have your jaw drop!

Featuring Dylan Stark

Filmed by Andrew Jimenez "Dr Salsa Verde"

This video is dedicated to my dad DeWayne Stark who passed away this year while I was still working on this video.Dylan Stark

Check out the edit on Gumroad, here.

Here's Real Heat 1 to get you stoked for more:



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Dylan Stark


Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Value Bike Field Test - Reasonably Priced Full-Suspension and Hardtails
100128 views
First Ride: 2022 Santa Cruz Megatower - Build It Bigger
63641 views
Tech Briefing: Brand New DH Bikes, Dropper Posts, Knee Pads, & More - April 2022
53229 views
Review: Last Tarvo - A Sub-30-Pound Enduro Bike
42326 views
Video: Aaron Gwin's Massive Crash from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
39589 views
Review: EXT Arma Downhill Coil Shock
34959 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Run a Bash Guard?
33570 views
Unno Release Their First eMTB - The Sleek & Expensive Boös
29289 views

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 Are we obligated to watch it 69 times?
  • 1 1
 Did he destroy some church's roof again or did he leave them alone this time?
  • 1 0
 surprised to see some weed related content on pinkbike

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008067
Mobile Version of Website