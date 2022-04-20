Video: Dylan Stark Releases Real Heat 2 for $4.20

Dylan Stark's Real Heat edit was one of our Videos of the Year
in 2021 and now we have the follow up. Expect rowdy riding on concrete and dirt from one of mountain biking's wildest riders.
The edit is available for purchase now on a pay-what-you-want model with a suggested starting price of $4.20. Nice.
Check out the edit on Gumroad, here
|This is Real Heat 2
A mountain bike video unlike any before, From raw lines, grinds, jumping off buildings and much more! Sit back, click play and get ready to have your jaw drop!
Featuring Dylan Stark
Filmed by Andrew Jimenez "Dr Salsa Verde"
This video is dedicated to my dad DeWayne Stark who passed away this year while I was still working on this video.—Dylan Stark
Here's Real Heat 1 to get you stoked for more:
